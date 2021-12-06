What Is Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth?

Taylor Sheridan is a filmmaker best known for co-creating the hit Western drama series ‘Yellowstone.’ Born in Cranfills Gap, Texas, Sheridan is a multi-talented personality who spent the early years of his life working on a cattle ranch. However, Sheridan soon switched to acting and later successfully transitioned to screenwriting and directing.

At present, he is married to model Nicole Muirbrook and resides in Weatherford, Texas. With more of Sheridan’s works receiving mainstream recognition, the filmmaker’s star is on the rise, and we are sure that will make our readers curious about his wealth. Here’s everything you need to know about Sheridan’s net worth!

How Did Taylor Sheridan Earn His Money?

After dropping out of Texas State University, Taylor Sheridan moved to Austin, Texas, where he did menial jobs such as painting and lawn mowing to earn a living. Sheridan later moved to Chicago to pursue an acting career and made guest appearances in shows such as ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’

He landed the part of Danny Boyd in the mystery drama series ‘Veronica Mars,’ appearing in a recurring capacity between 2005 to 2007. Sheridan’s breakout role came in ‘Sons of Anarchy‘ as Deputy Chief David Hale, a childhood friend of the protagonist, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). In 2011, Sheridan made his directorial debut with the horror movie ‘Vile.’ However, due to his minimal involvement in the project, Sheridan does not consider the film as his directorial debut.

Sheridan’s first film as a screenwriter is the critically acclaimed 2015 drama ‘Sicario‘ directed by Denis Villeneuve. He found further success as a writer with the neo-Western crime drama ‘Hell or High Water,’ for which he received a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the 89th Academy Awards along with other accolades. Sheridan has also directed neo-Western films such as ‘Wind River’ and ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ He worked as a writer on ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado‘ and ‘Without Remorse.’

In 2017, he co-created the Western drama series ‘Yellowstone’ and serves as the show’s lead writer. Sheridan makes sporadic appearances in the series as the cowboy Travis Wheatley and directs some episodes. He is also credited as a producer on the show. Sheridan created the series ‘1883,’ a spin-off/prequel to ‘Yellowstone’ and served as writer, director, and executive producer on the show’s first season. Sheridan is also attached as an executive producer for a yet-untitled ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series based on the 6666 Ranch.

Outside the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, Sheridan co-created the drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ He lends his writing and directing skills to show while serving as a producer. Sheridan also co-created and acts as a producer on the reality series ‘The Last Cowboy.’ Aside from his Hollywood career, Sheridan owns and operates two ranches, one in Weatherford, Texas, and another in Jacksboro, Texas. He is a partial owner of the 6666 Ranch in Texas. Sheridan has also participated in some professional rodeo/horse-riding events.

What Is Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth?

Having a wide variety of talents such as writing, directing, and acting to offer has certainly helped Sheridan boost up his net worth. According to our estimates, Taylor Sheridan has a net worth of $10 million. With positive reception to almost all of his works and a growing fan following, we’d imagine Sheridan’s wealth will only continue to increase in the future.

