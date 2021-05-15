Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is a family-oriented action thriller that packs enough of the genre goodness to keep the fans contended. The film follows Hannah, a smoke jumper fighting off the wildfires in the northern wilderness of Montana. Along the line, she encounters a terrified and vulnerable boy named Connor, who is followed by a pair of killers. As Hannah attempts to be the guardian of Connor, they must escape the killers and the diabolical blazing jungle to reach safety. The film was received well by critics and audiences alike, who especially praised the taut storytelling as well as the nuanced acting. If you have liked the film, we have a few recommendations on our plate. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Bird Box (2018)

Directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, ‘Bird Box’ is a claustrophobic horror-thriller film with an uncanny premise. The film is set in a universe where most of humanity is extinct by the descent of mysterious energy on the planet, the sight of which is enough to kill people. Guided by a glimmer of hope in a damned world, a mother and her children take up a perilous blindfolded journey through the forest and down the river in search of sanctuary. An intense and crisp horror thriller with an engaging concept and a harrowing ambiance that plays with the viewers’ psychology, ‘Bird Box’ is the family-friendly spine-chiller you should head towards after ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’

6. Panic Room (2002)

David Fincher is known for his dark-tinted cinematic vision and brooding and sinister narratives, and the budding suspense of his home invasion movie ‘Panic Room’ is bound to scare the audience to death. As a group of burglars breaks into their house, Meg Altman (Jodie Foster) and her daughter (Kristen Stewart) hide in a panic room. However, the intruders are convinced that there is a hefty amount of money stowed away somewhere in the house, and they do everything in their power to force the mother and daughter into disclosing the location of the stash. If you like suspenseful thriller films that build on adult-child relationships, ‘Panic Room’ is where you should place your bet.

5. Logan (2017)

James Mangold’s ‘Logan’ gives a fitting conclusion to the character of Wolverine from the widely popular ‘X-Men’ series. Set in a bleak future where mutants are almost extinct, Logan lives a secluded life in retirement. When he is approached by two girls to help them reach a haven, he is reluctant to help, but to his astonishment, he comes to know that one of the girls, Laura, is a mutant created from Logan’s DNA. He must save the girl from the villainous Reavers with the help of an ailing Professor X. In a crux, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is a story of an adult saving a child from a bunch of thugs, and the Hugh Jackman acted superhero action-adventure saga hits the brief pretty well.

4. Leon: The Professional (1994)

Noted French filmmaker Luc Besson’s poignantly sketched action thriller has become something of a classic of the genre by now. Reared by a splendid cast consisting of acclaimed actors like Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and a teenage Natalie Portman, the story of ‘Leon: The Professional‘ revolves around Leon, a hitman by profession, who takes an orphaned early teenager called Mathilda under his wing. Leon and Mathilda form an unusual mentor-and-protégé relationship, and while Mathilda develops a crush on Leon, Leon teaches her the grammar of assassination. If you have liked the dynamic between Hannah and Connor in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ this film will be right up your alley.

3. Wildlife (2018)

After films like ‘Litte Miss Sunshine’ and ‘There Will Be Blood’ Paul Dano has established himself as a fine actor, but as it turns out, his directorial skills are as good as his acting skills. His debut family drama film ‘Wildlife’ paints a complex, vivid, and heart-rending portrayal of a financially struggling family in the American north. Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal) gets fired from his job, and he joins a team of firemen to tackle a massive wildfire, while his marriage takes a final blow. The film unfolds through the eyes of Jerry’s adolescent son Joe, who comes of age in the course of the narrative. The anticlimactic ending ostensibly leaves a lasting mark in the viewers’ minds. The creeping presence of wildfires gives the film a gloomy appearance. If you want to exchange ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ for something more somber and slow-burning, you should definitely check this one out.

2. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Helmed by Korean filmmaker Lee Jeong-beom, ‘The Man from Nowhere’ is a riveting action thriller with gripping tension. Widower Tae-Sik runs a pawn shop and is haunted by his mysterious past. Tae-Sik’s only friend is a neighboring girl, and when she gets kidnapped by a violent mafia gang, Tae-Sik must rush to save her, and if need be, he must disregard the rules of law. Equal parts tragic and gorey, with glimpses of compelling and passionate moments, this is the action thriller you should head towards after ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’

1. Children of Men (2006)

It is the year 2027. The onset of infertility in humans has rendered the world a volatile and violent place. As humanity is on the brink of extinction, a bureaucrat named Theo is summoned by one of his old associates regarding a girl who is miraculously pregnant. Acted by a brilliant cast comprising Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, and Clive Owen and guided by the visionary cinematic voice of Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Children of Men’ is a gloomy dystopian saga with a bleak look on the future. ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ ultimately revolves around an adult protecting a child protagonist, and ‘Children of Men’ draws an epic narrative along the same line.

