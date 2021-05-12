‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is an action thriller film directed by Taylor Sheridan. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Michael Koryta, who also collaborated on the screenplay with Charles Leavitt and Sheridan. It follows a young boy on the run from two deadly assassins. He is provided refuge by Hannah Faber, a wilderness survival expert.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult (‘The Banker‘), Finn Little, Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones‘), Tyler Perry, and Jon Bernthal (‘The Punisher‘) in the lead roles. It has received moderately positive reviews from critics and has been praised for its performances and neo-Western elements. If you are looking for a movie that has equal parts action, and drama, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ should entertain you, and here is where you can stream it online.

What is Those Who Wish Me Dead About?

In ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ the assassin brothers Jack and Patrick Blackwell kill Owen Casserly while his young son Connor escapes. Alone, hurt, traumatized, and on the run from his father’s killers, the young boy’s path crosses with Hannah Faber, a smokejumper living in the Montana wilderness. Hannah, who is still recovering from personal losses, takes Connor to her watchtower. To draw out the pair, the Blackwells set the forest surrounding the watchtower ablaze. Hannah and Connor must deal with the relentless killers on their trail and their personal traumas to escape the deadly fire and survive.

Is Those Who Wish Me Dead On Netflix?

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘Red Dot,’ about a couple who are hunted down by two mysterious gunmen while on vacation in the snow-covered mountains of Scandanavia.

Is Those Who Wish Me Dead On Amazon Prime?

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. However, the movie might become available to subscribers who have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on. Alternatively, you can also choose to stream ‘The Silencing‘ about a hunter’s quest to search for his daughter who is kidnapped by a killer.

Is Those Who Wish Me Dead On Hulu?

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu with a basic subscription to the service. Users who have added HBO Max to their package might be able to access the movie on the platform. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Safe‘ about a former cage fighter’s quest to protect a young girl from various evil people.

Where to Watch Those Who Wish Me Dead Online?

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is set for a theatrical release and can be experienced at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here. The movie is also being released exclusively on HBO Max for a duration of 30 days (starting from May 14, 2021) and can be viewed by subscribers of the service at no additional cost. It might become available on the usual VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run, and we will update you regarding the same once the information is available.

How to Stream Those Who Wish Me Dead For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is to stream it online on HBO Max or watch it at a theatre. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free as of now. We also strongly advocate paying for the entertainment you wish to consume and using legal methods to do so.

