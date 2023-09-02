Where Was Lifetime’s Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Inspired by true events, Lifetime’s ‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon’ focuses on two best friends who make a plan to hike the Grand Canyon, and to do that without any inconvenience and trouble, they entrust an experienced hiking guide. He not only leads the way for the two friends but also imparts knowledge about the hike along the way. Once he gains enough of their trust, he takes them to an isolated area by telling them that he’s bringing them to an off-rail adventure.

Soon, the two best friends suffer the consequences of trusting a stranger as the guide takes them captive with no help in sight. Now, they must find a way to escape from the clutches of the man and get out of the canyon alive. The thriller movie mostly takes place in the Grand Canyon with its colorful and unique landscape in the backdrop as the two friends are stuck there with a dangerous man. Thus, the viewers are likely to wonder where ‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon’ was actually filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon Filming Locations

‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon’ was filmed primarily in Arizona, mainly around the Grand Canyon. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller film commenced in early March 2023 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks, within the same month. So, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the two best friends and their hiking guide walk in the Lifetime movie!

Arizona

Almost the entirety of ‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon’ was lensed in Arizona, which is situated in the southwestern region of the country. The production team reportedly set up camp in the Grand Canyon and utilized its spectacular landscape to tape several pivotal sequences of the movie against suitable backdrops. Lying by the Colorado River in Arizona, the Grand Canyon is a river valley that is renowned worldwide for its overwhelming size and colorful landscape, which can be spotted significantly in the backdrop of various scenes.

The cast and crew members traveled across the canyon over the course of the production process. The Grand Canyon is also popular among tourists as it has a lot of activities to offer besides casual sightseeing, such as rafting, helicopter tours, hiking, and running. For canyon flyovers, tourists also have the option of indulging in skydiving by boarding helicopters and small airplanes from surrounding areas.

Apart from ‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon,’ the Grand Canyon has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows. As a matter of fact, its colorful and overwhelming terrains have been featured in ‘Next,’ ‘Grand Canyon,’ ‘Wanda Nevada,’ ‘Nurse Betty,’ and ‘Edge of Eternity.’

Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon Cast

The Lifetime movie stars Gina Vitori as one of the two best friends who visit the Grand Canyon with Katrina Rosita being the other one. On the other hand, the portrayal of the hiking guide is done by Philip Boyd. Given her prominent acting career, Vitori might seem like a familiar face to many of you because of her pivotal roles in several film and TV projects over the years. She stars in ‘Trying,’ ‘Muzo,’ ‘Doctor Death,’ ‘Labor of Lies,’ ‘If Walls Could Talk,’ ‘The Red Tide Massacre,’ and ‘Love at First Like.’

As for Rosita, you might recognize her from her recurring role as Tanya Cruz in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ Besides that, she features in ‘Da Bottomz,’ ‘Thicker,’ ‘The Pantheon,’ ‘Just Between You and Me,’ and ‘Blurred.’ When it comes to Boyd, the Georgia native actor is well known for the portrayal of Oscar in ‘The Haves and the Have Nots.’ Other than that, he has plenty of other film and TV projects under his name, including ‘Orphan Horse,’ ‘Do You See Me,’ ‘The Fight That Never Ends,’ ‘MindReader,’ and ‘General Hospital.’ Furthermore, Ryann Wawro is yet another cast member who plays a supporting role in ‘Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon.’

