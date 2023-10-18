Living For the Dead: All the Haunting Locations Revealed

From the creators of ‘Queer Eye‘ who collaborate with Kristen Stewart, serving as an executive producer, Living For the Dead’ is a horror documentary series that follows the likes of five queer and fabulous beauties — Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez — who visit different states and cities, helping the living by dealing with the dead in their unique ways by exploring some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations.

Together, the Ghost Hunties shed light on the untold stories and try to bring acceptance between the living and the dead. Given the use of some interesting locations, including the haunted establishments and other surrounding areas, the show is bound to spark some questions regarding the actual filming sites in the minds of the audience. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Living For the Dead Filming Locations

‘Living For the Dead’ is filmed across different states of the nation, including Arizona, Nevada, Kentucky, Ohio, and Missouri, especially in Bisbee, Scottsdale, Tonopah, Las Vegas, Louisville, Cleveland, and St. Louis. The principal photography for the debut season of the paranormal series seemingly commenced in February 2023 and continued through the following couple of months, before wrapping up in April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the Ghost Hunties look for ghosts in the Hulu series!

Arizona

In the state of Arizona, the production team of ‘Living For the Dead’ reportedly lensed a couple of episodes of season 1, the 2nd as well as the 3rd. For episode 2, they set up camp in and around the Copper Queen Hotel at 11 Howell Avenue in Bisbee. It is a historic hotel that is said to be haunted by a woman named Julia Powell and the spirit of a boy, Little Billy. The next episode, that is, the third episode of season 1, was lensed in Mea’s Mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is a private property belonging to Mea who was allegedly being driven out of her own home by some spirit.

Nevada

The state of Nevada served as the primary production location for the pilot and the sixth episode of ‘Living For the Dead’ season 1. The Ghost Hunties stay in The Clown Motel at 521 North Main Street in the unincorporated town of Tonopah for the first episode. It is allegedly haunted by the ghost of Clarence Davis and a bunch of other spirits. Moreover, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several important scenes outside the motel, in Tonopah Cemetery at 940 North Main Street and Tonopah Liquor Company TLC at 133 North Main Street, both in Tonopah.

For taping the sixth episode of the debut season, the filming unit utilized the premise of Palomino Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club at 1848 Las Vegas Boulevard North in North Las Vegas. Besides that, Atomic Liquors at 917 East Fremont Street in the city of Las Vegas also makes an appearance in a few portions of the episode.

Louisville, Kentucky

The fourth as well as fifth episodes of season 1 of ‘Living For the Dead’ were recorded in the city of Louisville in the state of Kentucky. For instance, for episode 4, the production team set up camp in The Waverly Hills Sanatorium at 4400 Paralee Drive in Louisville, a historic sanatorium that is infamous among the paranormal investigator community. Birdie &Vi’s at 622 West Magnolia Avenue also got featured in the episode at some point. The following episode featured the Louisville Palace Theatre at 625 South 4th Street in Louisville where Fred Frisch worked for three decades before dying inside the theater itself. So, it is believed to be haunted by his spirits among the others.

Other Locations in the US

In the seventh episode of season 1 of ‘Living For the Dead,’ the cast and crew members were seen setting up camp in House of Wills at 2491 East 55th Street in the city of Cleveland. Several malevolent spirits are believed to be haunting the historic property. Moreover, a few key portions were lensed in and around University Circle United Methodist Church at 1919 East 107th Street in Cleveland. As far as the final episode of the inaugural iteration is concerned, it was taped entirely in the Lemp Mansion at 3322 Demenil Place in the city of St. Louis. What makes it haunted and eerie is the fact that the entire Lemp family died on the property.

