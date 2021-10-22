Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 4, aptly titled ‘Forget Me Not,’ is all about memory. Uncle Duncan continues to struggle with memories coming back to him while Tyler’s girlfriend feels like she’s losing her mind because she keeps forgetting about magic. We also see Rendell in one of the memories, and the episode closes with some tantalizing clues about the real Memory Key and where it might be hidden. Since we don’t have the luxury of storing our memories in glowing jars, let’s make sure we remember everything that happened and take another look at ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 opens with Duncan getting glimpses of using magic as a young boy at Keyhouse. The memories re-implanted into his mind by Tyler in the previous episode continue to haunt Rendell’s brother, and he becomes increasingly temperamental and isolated. At one point, he also begins to lose track of reality and insists that Bode isn’t real. In his confusion, he absent-mindedly returns the Anywhere Key to the Locke children which he had previously unknowingly taken from Eden.

Reunited with the Anywhere Key, Tyler uses it to surprise his girlfriend Jackie on her birthday by taking her to England. They walk through a door and are instantly transported to a British market. However, Jackie gets another bout of amnesia while there and begins to panic. Once Tyler brings her back home, she begs him to let her forget about magic, so she doesn’t have to suffer anymore.

Meanwhile, incensed at having been fooled by Chamberlin Locke, Gabe once again convinces Bode to give him the Ghost Key and goes to visit the Locke ancestor. However, another spirit (Sam’s, from season 1) then tries to enter Gabe’s body, and the demon barely makes it back into its host body. Eventually, Gabe is able to steal another piece of whispering iron from Bode’s friend Jamie’s father, who is known to collect historical artifacts.

Things get tense when Kinsey then catches Gabe with Eden in the study and begins to get suspicious. However, she still doesn’t suspect her boyfriend of being Dodge, and merely thinks he might be having an affair with Eden.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: What is Wrong with Duncan’s Memories?

Back in Keyhouse, Duncan continues to grapple with his shifting sense of reality and grows angry when Erin tries to prod him for details. He claims not to know her or anything about magic and locks himself into his room. Bode, worried about his uncle, then asks whether he is ok, to which the man responds harshly and screams to be left alone. The episode closes on a dark note, with both Bode and Duncan traumatized and crying because they cannot understand what is happening.

Though it initially seemed like a good idea to return Duncan’s memories to his mind, that might not be the case. Since Duncan’s memories of magic were taken out before he turned eighteen, they have survived. If they had remained in his mind, they would have disappeared as he gradually became an adult (as we can see with Jackie). However, since they are about magic, even though the memories have survived, Duncan’s adult mind cannot seem to handle them. Therefore, ever since the memories were put back inside his head (in the previous episode), he is left in limbo where his mind refuses to believe its own memories.

The only recourse at the moment seems to be locating the Memory Key, which Rendell helped formulate so adults could remember magic. Through one of Erin’s memories, we learn that Rendell might have hidden that very key somewhere in Matheson Academy. Therefore, if the key is eventually located, it might just help Duncan access his memories of magic and stop feeling as if he is stuck between two realities.

