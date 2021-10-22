Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The gloves come off in ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 7, and the Locke family and the demonic echo Dodge finally have a showdown at Keyhouse. Titled ‘Best Laid Plans,’ the episode is a breathless magical caper that depicts the powers of many magical keys and sees the birth of a sinister new one. Let’s take in all that ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 7 has for us and get a closer look at its ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The episode opens on a somber note as Duncan, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode burn Erin’s belongings. They watch in sadness until Kinsey eventually becomes angry and claims that “it” will be over by the end of the day. She, of course, is referring to the demonic echo Dodge, which the Locke family seemingly has a plan to defeat. Soon enough, Gabe (who is channeling Dodge) shows up, and the Locke family pretends that everything is normal.

While Kinsey takes Gabe to the house’s first floor under the pretext of filming some scenes for their student production (a sequel to Scot’s slasher flick ‘The Splattering’), Bode and Tyler distract Eden in the kitchen. In possibly one of the coolest uses of magic in the show, Bode’s friend Jamie then uses the miniature model of Keyhouse to trap Eden inside a giant glass. She activates the model house with the Home Key and then puts a regular-sized glass inside, making a giant version of it appear in the real house.

Eventually, however, Eden escapes and rushes up to find Gabe. Meanwhile, things have not gone well for Kinsey and Scot as the two are unsuccessful in capturing the demon. We realize that they plan to throw Gabe down the well using the Anywhere Key. However, Gabe uses the Chain Key to fight them off and then escapes, taking Duncan and Bode.

Injured and panicking, Tyler, Kinsey, and Scot then find the address of Gabe and Eden’s hideout and head to the abandoned trailer where the demon has seemingly taken its captives. Meanwhile, Gabe threatens to hurt Bode unless Duncan crafts him a new key, and the uncle eventually relents and makes the demon a new key. Satisfied, Gabe then lets them go, only to set one of his demonic minions after them.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 7 Ending: What Does Gabe’s New Key Do?

As Duncan and Bode try and escape the minion chasing them, Tyler, Kinsey, and Scot arrive at the hideout. Running through the forest, Tyler gets attacked by the minion and is narrowly rescued by Kinsey. Eventually, they track down Duncan and Bode and escape with them in the car. The episode then ends with Gabe calmly walking up to his minion and telling him that it’s time to get some new friends.

It’s never a good sign when an episode closes with the main antagonist planning on making his group bigger, and episode 7 depicts exactly that. Before we get to what kind of “friends” Gabe is talking about, let’s take a look at his all-important key, which the demon has finally acquired. His plan to force Duncan into forging a key for him is ultimately successful, and Gabe now has a real, working magical key that seems to turn humans into demons.

From his maiden experiment with the key, which the demon carries out on one of his classmates, we can decipher that Gabe’s key not only infects humans and turns them into demons, it also makes them completely faithful to Gabe. This is why the minion, on Gabe’s word, immediately begins to slam his own head on the wall, showing complete obedience to its demonic leader.

Hence, the minions created by the new key are different from Eden, who has her own agenda and regularly questions Gabe’s plans. Even more chilling is the prospect that now Gabe can create an army of demonic minions with his key, which is what he is most likely referring to when he tells his new minion that it’s time to get “new friends.”

