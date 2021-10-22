Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Alpha and Omega,’ follows a three-way battle between the Locke family, the demonic echo Dodge (channeled by Gabe), and his former minion turned nemesis, Eden. The beginning to the end of the season is in sight, and this episode sees the start of an all-out war for the control of the magical keys. The casualties also begin to pile up, and the episode ends with an intriguing twist. Let’s take a closer look at all that goes down in ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The episode starts with a tense conversation between Gabe and Kinsey in the Keyhouse kitchen, where the former confesses his feelings for the latter and says that he wanted her to join him voluntarily. Despite being a demon, Gabe claims to love Kinsey and once again implores her to join him. However, she refuses, at which point the demon threatens to kill her mother if Kinsey doesn’t join him. Leaving her with a day to decide, Gabe then leaves.

Meanwhile, Eden realizes that their teacher Josh has a deep interest in finding the Black Door (which guards the demonic portal) and promises to show it to him if he can get her the Omega Key in exchange. After not believing her initially, Josh eventually agrees and is shocked when Eden shows him the glowing portal door inside the sea caves.

However, the two are then accosted by Gabe, who has figured out that Eden is plotting against him and scoffs at her foolish plan to try and open the portal to build an army. Gabe then attacks Eden and Josh using the Shadow Crown and collapses the cave, trapping Josh. Fortunately for him, Bode and Jamie follow him to the cave and eventually rescue Jamie’s father (with some help from the Hercules Key).

Sometime after Josh’s escape from the cave, we are taken back to the portal, which lies open. From the rubble near the portal door, a figure in a black dress unsteadily emerges, and we eventually get to see that it is Dodge. However, she acts unlike the demon and nervously looks around before rushing to the portal door and closing it before running out of the cave.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode Ending, Explained: Is Jackie Dead? What is the Alpha Key?

Near the end of the episode, we see Tyler approaching Jackie with the new key he has forged with Duncan’s help. After agreeing to become a demon, he hugs his possessed girlfriend and inserts the key inside her back. The demon inside Jackie lets out an excruciating scream, and eventually, Tyler’s girlfriend returns to normal. She is also able to take a magical key from her boyfriend’s hand, proving that she is, in fact, human. However, something then begins to go wrong as Jackie shudders and eventually collapses into Tyler’s arms.

From the way Tyler breaks down after seeing Jackie collapse, it looks like she is dead. For a brief moment, it looked like she had successfully recovered from the effects of Gabe’s demonic key with the help of Tyler’s “antidote” key. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case, as getting exposed to the new key that was supposed to save her has seemingly killed Jackie.

The key that Tyler forges is known as the Alpha Key and is meant to counter Gabe’s demonic key. This means that the Alpha Key is supposed to bring back humans that have been possessed by demons. However, the newest key made by the Locke family seems not to be functioning as intended as it also kills the human in the process of removing their demonic possession. Hence, Tyler now has some very tough decisions ahead of him because many of his classmates are possessed, and the only way he can save them seems to be by killing them with the Alpha Key.

Read More: Shows Like Locke And Key