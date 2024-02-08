London Kills Renewed For Season 5 at Acorn TV

‘London Kills’ has secured renewal for Season 5 at Acorn TV. The filming is slated to take place in London later this year. Penned and conceptualized by Paul Marquess, ‘London Kills‘ revolves around an elite murder investigation unit in London led by DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer), a seasoned detective whose capabilities come under scrutiny after his wife mysteriously vanishes.

In Season 4 of ‘London Kills,’ DC Rob Brady finds himself in a precarious situation when he wakes up in his car next to a deceased witness, leading to his arrest on suspicion of murder. DI David Bradford, eager to clear Rob’s name, interferes with the investigation against DS Vivienne Cole’s advice. The discovery of Major Len Miller’s death implicates his grandson, unveiling a dark secret from the major’s past, while David and Vivienne grapple with the repercussions of their own indiscretion. The murder of medical student Japesh Patel prompts Billie to explore a potential connection to a previous non-fatal attack on a gang member, escalating tensions between David and Vivienne. A delivery driver’s death leads to a complex investigation involving his wife, an alcoholic with a motive but uncertain memories. When David goes missing, Vivienne confronts him. A boxer confesses to killing her manager, raising suspicions of a cover-up for her father, and when a suspect accuses David of evidence planting, he faces doubts within the team, prompting a pivotal decision about his future.

In Season 5 of ‘London Kills,’ viewers can anticipate heightened tension and gripping investigations as the aftermath of DI David Bradford’s pivotal decision about his future unfolds. The team faces internal doubts and external challenges, delving into intricate cases involving mysterious deaths and complex relationships. As David grapples with the repercussions of his actions, the dynamics within the elite murder investigation unit will be put to the test. Season 5 promises a riveting continuation of the series, with the team confronting personal and professional dilemmas in their pursuit of justice.

The ensemble cast stands out as a highlight in ‘London Kills,’ and while official details about the Season 5 cast are pending, it is anticipated that key characters like Detective Constable Rob Brady and Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald will return for another round of investigations. The familiar faces likely to make a comeback include Hugo Speer as Detective Inspector David Bradford, Sharon Small as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole, Bailey Patrick as Detective Constable Rob Brady, Tori Allen-Martin as Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald, Jennie Jacques as Amber Saunders, Ruth Clarson as Detective, John Michie as Detective Chief Superintendent Jack Mulgrew, Maimie McCoy as Grace Harper, Steve John Shepherd as Adrian Cook and Benjamin O’Mahony as Sergeant Ian Durrant. As Season 5 unfolds, fans can expect the core team to delve into more intricate cases, bringing their unique dynamics to the forefront once again.

True to its name, filming for the fifth installment of ‘London Kills’ is set to unfold in the city itself. The iconic backdrop of London, renowned for hosting recent productions such as ‘Masters of the Air‘ and ‘Argylle,’ will once again provide the atmospheric setting for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for further updates as the production unfolds.

