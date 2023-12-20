Loujain “LJ” Adada: Did the Dubai Bling Star Say Yes to Hasnain Lehri?

Among the many cast members who make Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ what it is, Loujain “LJ” Adada certainly stands out. The beautiful Lebanese reality TV star was seen exploring not only her professional path but also her personal life in the second season of the series, which has made the world that much more curious about the latest developments in her life. Did she indeed agree to her on-screen partner’s proposal? What exactly is her relationship status? These are topics that people across the world can’t help but wonder.

Loujain “LJ” Adada’s Ex-Husband and Daughters

In 2012, Loujain “LJ” Adada got married to Walid Juffali, a businessman from Saudi Arabia. For the latter, it was his third marriage in accordance with the Islamic law that allows men to have four wives. However, many speculate that this particular wedding may be the reason why Juffali’s second marriage to Christina Estrada ended in divorce. What can surely be said with certainty is that the ceremony that saw LJ and Juffali being tied in matrimony was nothing short of lavish. While many frowned at the fact that Juffali was 60 when getting married to his 25-year-old partner, the couple themselves seemed content with their relationship.

However, tragedy struck when Juffali’s health started to fail him. The businessman had been battling with cancer for many years, which certainly brought LJ much grief. The latter was adamant about helping her husband in any way possible. Together, the couple had two daughters, Talia and Lana. The former was born in November 2014, while the latter came into this world in 2016. Unfortunately, only months later, on July 20, 2016, Juffali passed away. This is a loss that LJ has seemingly still not let go of, and she never hesitates to talk about her late husband, whom she apparently continues to admire even today.

Loujain “LJ” Adada is Keeping Her Engagement Status Under the Wraps

While Loujain “LJ” Adada was seen trying to brave the world of dating in season 1 of ‘Dubai Bling,’ it is only in season 2 that we got to see her with a beau. She confessed that she was in a long-distance relationship and did seem happy about how things were going. The man in question is none other than Hasnain Lehri, a model and actor from Pakistan who himself has a massive fan following. In fact, he has won several awards for his contribution to his country’s style and fashion industry. The two started talking after Hasnain texted her, starting a conversation that soon led him to travel to Dubai to meet with LJ.

That said, LJ did not seem completely ready to give her heart to Hasnain in the Netflix series. While she seemed quite giddy about the fact that Hasnain was there for her after her performance at DL Bliss’ event, her mood flipped when he confessed the depth of his feelings. While the Pakistani star professed his devotion to LJ, stating that he could be with her forever, LJ seemed upset, claiming that he should know better than to make such promises, given her history.

However, it did not seem like LJ’s reluctance to reciprocate the eternal nature of their relationship deterred Hasnain. In fact, by the end of season 2, he was down on his knee with a ring in his hand in front of LJ. However, both parties have yet to share whether or not they did get engaged. On closer inspection, it is evident that the two do not feature often on each other’s social media, if at all. Even some of the past posts seem to have gone away, which might be an indication that not all is well between the two.

Given LJ’s reaction to some of Hasnain’s confessions, it is indeed possible that she decided not to go forward with an engagement. Whether or not such a refusal may have impacted the existence of their relationship remains to be seen. However, both parties continue to follow each other on Instagram, indicating that they are, if nothing else, at least, on amicable terms. Like always, LJ remains dedicated to her daughters and is always happy to spend time in their company.

Read More: Ebraheem Al Samadi: Dubai Bling Star is Happily Married