Love is Blind Auditions: How to Join its Cast?

‘Love is Blind’ is a Netflix original reality dating series that stands out from the crowd by revolving around a set of marriage-ready singles as they try to find their perfect match sight unseen. In other words, it examines the concept of falling in love with someone’s personality alone before delving into whether emotional connections can really conquer physical attractions or not. It thus works in a manner that is the complete opposite of the dating norms and apps these days. So now, if you wish to uncover how to be a part of this unique production, we’ve got the key details for you.

How to Join the Cast of Love is Blind?

If you believe you’re ready to ditch the superficial and find a life partner through an experiment that places its focus on what truly makes a relationship work, then ‘Love is Blind‘ is genuinely the right fit for you. After all, it essentially forces the contestants to skip over their appearance bias as well as the standard small talk to help them fall in love – and maybe even get engaged – within mere days. No matter your background, shape, or size, you would be welcome here, particularly because the show’s primary goal, as the title makes clear, is to establish that love can often be blind.

Coming to the actual application/audition process, the first thing you need to understand before you even begin is the eligibility requirements so that there are no issues later on. Apart from being 18+ and a legal resident of the United States of America (for the original version), you must be okay with being filmed after undergoing background checks, physiological examinations, and other kinds of screenings. Furthermore, to land a real shot at being cast in this Netflix original, you can’t be a candidate for public office or even be associated with any performing arts guilds.

If all these conditions are met, you can head on over to the official casting page (here), where you only have to fill out a form with about 70 personal questions to be done with the initial step. You would be required not just to give out information like your name, state, occupation, phone number, social media accounts, etc., but you’d also have to detail your past and expectations. That includes everything from your last relationship to deal breakers and from your motives/beliefs to what makes you a catch. Or, you can merely submit a 1-minute-long video sharing who you are here.

The entire process shouldn’t take more than an hour or so to finish from your side, but that’s when the waiting will start. That’s because the casting department will only contact you to take things further if they like what they read/see, so our advice would be to stay as authentic as possible. “We want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention,” series creator Chris Coelen said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We [want] to be really dealing with people who [are] genuinely interested in [this experiment and marriage].”

