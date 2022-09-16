Love is Blind Season 2: Where is the Cast Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a reality dating show with a unique premise. The showmakers welcome several young men and women so that they may get to know their prospective partners and hopefully find love. Initially, the participants go on speed-dating rounds with their potential partners. After that, they can choose to go on longer dates with people they feel most connected with. The dates, both short and long, take place in specially built pods that do not allow contestants to see the person they are talking with. It is only after a marriage proposal is extended and accepted by a pair that they are allowed to see each other and start preparing for their upcoming nuptials.

However, not all engaged couples end up getting married, and not all married couples stay that way for long. The second season of the show was released in early 2022, and fans are curious to know what happened to some of the most prominent names from the series. Season 2 of the series featured cast members from Chicago, Illinois. Let’s catch up with what the various cast members from the show are up to these days!

Where Are Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Now?

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were one of the only two couples who did get end up getting married on ‘Love is Blind’ season 2. The couple tied the know in June 2021 as a part of the show’s production and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as a married couple. However, in August of 2022, Iyanna and Jarrette shared that they had separated, and the couple had started the divorce proceedings. The duo does not seem to have any regrets regarding their decision to get married and have seen to have split amicably. Both Iyanna and Jarrette currently seem to be taking advantage of their impressive social media followings to promote different businesses. Presently, Iyanna is affiliated with Socialyte, while Jarrette is partnered with WHE Agency for their marketing needs as influencers.

Where Are Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Now?

The second couple to tie the knot in ‘Love is Blind’ season 2 was Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who also got married as a part of the show’s production. However, Danielle and Nick have also seemingly parted ways. Apparently, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick on August 17, 2022. This was shortly after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June of the same year and had been quite open about their future plans. As of writing, Danielle seems to be focused on herself and seems to be enjoying the company of friends. She is making impressive strides in the field of social media influencing and is managed by Socialyte for the same. Meanwhile, Nick is proudly running his podcast series ‘Conversations with Nick Thompson,’ through which the reality TV star hopes to remove stigmas. He is also the proud owner of an adorable dog named Greyson.

Where Are Natalie Lee And Shayne Jansen Now?

Though she was engaged to Shayne Jansen during her time on ‘Love is Blind’ season 2, Natalie Lee ultimately decided to not go forward with the wedding. It seems that the couple has since been in an on-and-off relationship, much to Shayne’s frustration. However, the two seem to be on the same page regarding how many times the two patched up. While Shayne claimed they got back together four times, Natalie claimed it was only two. As of writing, Natalie has closed to door for any potential patch-ups between the two. She stated that it was due to his apparent tendency to lie and her inability to trust him. Presently, Shayne is working as a realtor with Broker Associate. Meanwhile, Natalie is apparently working with EY as a Consulting Manager.

Where Are Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee And Deepti Vempati Now?

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati were another couple who decided to not get married in the second season of ‘Love is Blind.’ After their time on the show, both Shake and Deepti seem to have made huge strides in their personal and professional lives. Shake has left his career as a veterinarian behind and has apparently dived right into the world of cryptocurrency. He is affiliated with Your Digital Pet, which allows a person to convert their pets into an NFT. He is also in a happy relationship with Emily Wilson, with whom he hosts the Life Is Blurry Podcast.

Due to his career and personal choices, Shake often commutes between Chicago in Illinois and Miami in Florida. Meanwhile, Deepti is working as an Information Technology Analyst at Allstate. The reality TV star has also released a detailing her reality TV experience, among other things, on September 19, 2022. While her relationship with Shake did not pan out, Deepti has found love with Kyle Abrams, another one of her potential partners from the show. The two became good friends since their time on the show, which blossomed into a happy relationship.

Where Are Salvador Perez And Mallory Zapata Now?

While Salvador “Sal” Perez did not tie the knot with Mallory Zapata on the show, he seems to have found love in the real world. He ended up meeting Jessi at his sibling Victoria’s birthday party. During his appearance in the ‘After The Altar’ episodes of season 2 of ‘Love is Blind,’ Sal could not stop gushing about his girlfriend, whom he introduced to his castmates. Presently, Sal is working as a Recruiting Coordinator at Pinterest. Meanwhile, Mallory is working as a Communications Manager with After School Matters. Though she was quite heartbroken over not getting married to Sal, Mallory has moved on gracefully and is enjoying life as a single woman. She is also quite proud of her dog, Rosie.

Where Are Shaina Hurley And Kyle Abrams Now?

While Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams did not marry each other, both of them seem to have moved on with the personal aspects of their life. As of writing, Shaina is quite happy in an engaged relationship with Christos Lardakis. As it turns out, Shaina had dated Christos in the past, though the two split apart due to apparent commitment issues from the latter’s side. However, after Shaina’s time on the Netflix show, the two reconnected and started to date again. The reality TV star is presently working as a Freelance Hairstylist in Chicago. Meanwhile, Kyle Abrams is in a relationship with Deepti Vempati. He has gone on record to express that he regrets not proposing to her on the show. However, he is glad the two reconnected after the show and were able to forge a good friendship which led to their relationship. Kyle is making good use of his social media following and, in fact, has a great standing on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, OnlyFans, etc.

Where Are Caitlin McKee And James “Joey” Miller Now?

While the engagement journey of Caitlin McKee and James “Joey” Miller wasn’t really documented in ‘Love is Blind’ season 2, the two did think that they had found their true love on the show. Unfortunately, the duo split on the wedding day though they still seem to be good friends. The pair value each other’s friendship a lot and are pretty happy with the genuine connection they were able to foster. They took a vacation of their own while the other couples were on vacation in Mexico. Presently, Joey is the Vice President and PFM Group Executive Office at Goldman Sachs.

Where Are Jason Beaumont And Kara Williams Now?

Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams’ engaged journey was not well depicted in the Netflix show. However, the pair also decided to split apart and go on their separate ways. Presently Jason is working as a Flight Attendant with United Airlines. He recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in September 2022. Meanwhile, Kara seems to be making impressive strides in the financial industry. Despite their lack of presence during ‘Love is Blind’ season 2, the couple’s relationship was apparently quite close though it did not work out as well as they might have hoped for.

