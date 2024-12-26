Love Island Australia Season 6: Where Are They Now?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island: Australia’ is known for its high-energy drama, romantic twists, and sun-soaked setting.The sixth season of Love Island: Australia continued the tradition of romance and drama, set against a tropical backdrop. Contestants competed not only for love but also for the grand prize of $50,000. It introduced new twists, including unexpected bombshells, challenging tasks, and opportunities for redemption in Casa Amor. What made the season stand out was also the fun and charming cast members who graced the villa with all the fun.

Em Miguel Leigh is a Successful Model and Content Creator

Em Miguel Leigh, the winner of the sixth season, has revealed that she is no longer with the beau she won the title with. Currently single, Em has expressed that she isn’t actively seeking a serious relationship. A rising star in the modeling and content creation world, she is quickly gaining recognition for her work. She has collaborated with notable brands such as Akoia Swimwear, Karameleon Australia, and Wella Hair, showcasing her versatility and talent. Prior to her current success, she gained experience as a social media manager for a hair salon and as a restaurant manager. These roles have provided her with invaluable insights, which she now uses to scale and develop her personal brand further.

Mercedes Knox is Keeping a Low Profile These Days

Mercedes Knox, who shared the season victory with Em Miguel Leigh, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on ‘FBoy Island’ twice before. A model by profession, Mercedes relocated to the United States to advance his career in the industry. Despite his previous high-profile reality TV appearances, Mercedes has maintained a relatively low profile and kept his personal life private. He has openly stated that he is no longer in a relationship, describing himself as “single as a person can be.”

Mia Dalko is Leading an Innovative Business All by Herself

22-year-old Mia Dalko entered the season as a bombshell and quickly formed a connection with Niko that became her primary storyline. Although their relationship seemed solid on the show, Mia has since confirmed their breakup. She also addressed rumors about being in a long-term relationship before joining the villa, clarifying that she had ended things with her previous boyfriend prior to participating. Mia is an entrepreneur and the owner of Mia’s Hire Boutique, a thriving clothing rental service. Beyond her business ventures, she won the title of 2023 Miss Adelaide, a testament to her charisma and poise. Now, Mia is eager to expand her horizons in the modeling industry, exploring opportunities on a much larger scale.

Niko Fotopoulos is Working Hard For His Construction Business

Niko Fotopoulos has confirmed that while he sought love in the villa, his journey on the season didn’t lead to lasting romance. He expressed that his connection with Mia Dalko was rooted in genuine friendship, with their shared Greek heritage being a significant commonality. However, their relationship did not translate well into the real world. Professionally, Niko has found success in the construction industry, where he runs his own business and takes a hands-on approach as a leader. In addition to his work, Niko is passionate about physical fitness, regularly challenging himself in the gym and maintaining an active lifestyle.

Kaylah Holmes is Making Strides as a Bikini Model

Kaylah Holmes stands out as the only contestant from the season to successfully continue her villa romance in the real world. She has shared that her relationship with Eric Garcia is thriving, and the two spend almost every day together, enjoying their time as a couple. Kaylah is deeply passionate about her career, which she finds both rewarding and fulfilling. She works as a bikini model and a personal fitness coach under her brand, Flex Coaching, offering comprehensive guidance on nutrition and physical fitness. Represented by FMG Models, she has landed significant modeling gigs that highlight her growing success in the industry.

Eric Garcia Has Quite an Adventurous Spirit and Likes Living Out of His Van

Eric Garcia, a 26-year-old fitness enthusiast, entered the villa later in the game but quickly became a steady and supportive partner for Kaylah Holmes. Their genuine connection propelled them to the finale, where they captured the hearts of fans. He is currently based in Sydney, Australia, where he works as a personal trainer, sharing his passion for fitness. Before his current career, Eric served as a police officer until 2023. However, he chose to shift career paths after realizing the profession was not aligned with his long-term goals. Eric has embraced a unique and adventurous lifestyle, living in a van for the past few months. He enjoys the mobility and freedom this lifestyle offers, reflecting his desire to live life on his own terms while pursuing his passions.

Hannah Steinfeld is Making a Career in Healthcare

Hannah Steinfeld became one of the most talked-about cast members of the season, known for stirring drama and chaos in the villa. Her dramatic breakup with Niko and subsequent coupling with Taylor shocked both the contestants and the audience. Currently residing in Melbourne, Australia, Hannah is training to become a nurse. She previously worked part-time as a lash technician but now appears to be focusing on building her presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Despite her social media pursuits, Hannah remains dedicated to completing her nursing training and embarking on a career in healthcare.

Taylor Reid is Finding His Footing in the Entertainment Industry

Taylor Reid stirred up a lot of drama in the season when he moved on from his initial connection with Em to couple up with Hannah Steinfeld. While their new pairing caused some controversy, the affection between them eventually won over viewers. Although Taylor and Hannah are no longer together, Taylor has stated that they remain on good terms and have maintained a friendship. Taylor works as a stevedore and is responsible for loading and unloading cargo from ships at ports. This physically demanding and vital role involves coordinating logistics and ensuring the safe handling of goods, which are crucial for global trade. Recently, he has shown an interest in breaking into the entertainment industry. In early 2024, he appeared on Season 2 of ‘The Summit,’ an adventure reality TV series that challenges participants to navigate extreme terrains while competing for a prize.

Sophie Mills is Training to be a Nurse Today

Sophie Mills had a turbulent journey in the villa with Dylan Towolawi, marked by doubts and insecurities. Though the two shared some memorable moments, Sophie has since confirmed that she is currently single and taking time for herself. Professionally, she is an enrolled nurse, a career she is deeply passionate about. However, her aspirations extend beyond the medical field; she has long been drawn to the world of reality TV. She previously attempted to join the cast of ‘Love Island: Australia’ in an earlier season, but unforeseen circumstances prevented her from participating at the last minute. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, she constantly challenges herself physically and mentally, which she credits for her resilience and confidence. With her sights set on making a mark in the entertainment industry, she brings a combination of charm, ambition, and adaptability.

Dylan Towolawi is Creating Digital Content Full-Time

Dylan Towolawi reflected on his time in the villa, sharing that the questions and insecurities that arose after learning about Sophie Mills and Zane Prophet’s history made it difficult for him to move forward in their relationship. He has since confirmed that he is currently single and focusing on his personal and professional growth. Now based in New South Wales, Australia, Dylan has shifted career paths from being a construction worker to becoming a full-time digital creator. His content primarily revolves around physical fitness and lifestyle, showcasing his dedication to health and personal development. Dylan is steadily gaining recognition in the digital space, with over 42,000 followers on Instagram, where his authentic and relatable personality has resonated with fans.

Mimi Paranihi is Running Her Own Fashion label Today

Born in New Zealand, Mimi Paranihi eventually relocated to London before settling in Sydney, Australia, to advance her career. Although her relationship with Steph did not endure beyond the season, she has embraced new opportunities. She is currently thriving as a model and leveraging her digital presence to secure sponsorships and brand deals, including collaborations with the clothing brand Miss Harper Lu. Additionally, Mimi co-owns a fashion label called EFFN, which she launched with an ex-boyfriend. The brand has gained significant traction, and she is now focused on elevating it to new heights.

Steph Blackos is a Very Prominent Influencer and Model

Steph Blackos was no stranger to the reality TV format, having previously participated in ‘Love Island Games,’ which aired in 2023. His prior experience on such shows initially led some contestants to question his sincerity in searching for a partner, but he proved his commitment by forming a strong connection with Mimi Paranihi and leaving the villa with her. By profession, Steph is a model and has worked on notable projects with brands like Fashion Nova Men and Shein, showcasing his versatility in fashion.

Before stepping into the modeling and influencer space, Steph had a career as a professional basketball player, which added to his multifaceted persona. Now, as an influencer, he leverages his growing online presence to promote his personal brand, making himself more visible and accessible to his audience. His influencer work complements his modeling career, providing him with opportunities to engage with fans and expand his reach in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Jade Phalen is Carving Space for Herself as a Content Creator

Jade Phalen made her mark as the last bombshell to enter the villa. She quickly formed a connection with Zane Prophet, and though their budding relationship showed promise, the pair were eliminated before they could fully explore it. After the season ended, Jade and Zane amicably went their separate ways, each pursuing their own paths. Now settled in Brisbane, Australia, she works as a Store Manager for a retail chain, showcasing her strong work ethic and passion for simplicity in life. With her newfound recognition from the entertainment world, she has also started expanding her reach as a digital influencer, partnering with brands such as Pepper Mayo and SIR to build her presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. Jade is just beginning to carve out what could be an exciting career in social media and brand collaborations, blending her professional aspirations with her natural charisma and relatability.

Zane Prophet Wants to Start Working as a Professional Trainer

Zane Prophet had his fair share of romantic connections during his time on the season and explored possibilities with Xanthe, Kaylah, Sophie, and eventually Jade. However, none of these relationships turned into lasting romances. Interestingly, Zane has shared that the strongest bond he formed in the villa was actually with Taylor Reid. A man of many talents, Zane’s biggest passion lies in his work as a personal trainer, where he channels his love for fitness into helping others achieve their goals. Prior to this, he had a career as a professional rugby player, but the physical demands of the sport took a toll on him, prompting him to transition into new fields. He earned a plumbing license and occasionally works in the construction industry as well.

Krissy Bertone is the Owner of a Swimwear Brand

Krissy Bertone entered the villa as a bombshell and initially connected with Dylan. She later sparked a connection with Taylor Reid. However, when the latter’s attention shifted to Hannah, Krissy found herself single and vulnerable, and this ultimately led to her elimination. Off the screen, she is a driven and passionate entrepreneur. She is the owner of Bertone Swim, a designer swimwear brand based in Western Australia that reflects her keen sense of style and creativity. Before establishing her business, Krissy worked as a hair and makeup artist, an experience that honed her resilience and ability to rise above challenges. Her determination and business acumen have helped her carve out a successful path, allowing her to channel her passions into ventures that empower and inspire others.

Xanthe Wessen is Honing Her Modeling Talent These Days

Xanthe Wessen, a 21-year-old hopeful romantic, entered the villa looking to find love, having only dated once before. She initially found a strong connection with Zane Prophet, but when he recoupled with Kaylah Holmes, her journey in the villa came to an end, leaving her heartbroken and eliminated. Professionally, Xanthe works as a property stylist, a role that involves staging homes with furniture and decor to make them more appealing to potential buyers or renters. In addition to her career in styling, Xanthe has ventured into modeling, signing with Brooklyn Management. Her foray into this new field has been met with enthusiasm from fans as she continues to grow her presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she has built a loyal following cheering her on in this exciting new phase of her life.

Indigo Carthew Has an Inherent Passion for Physical Fitness

Indigo Carthew had a short-lived experience in the villa, struggling to build a lasting connection either with Em Leigh or Sophie Mills. He currently works as a sales manager for a 4WD accessory company, a role that combines his skills in communication and an interest in outdoor adventure. However, Indigo’s true passion lies in physical fitness, dedicating himself to hitting the gym nearly every day and pursuing sports like golf to stay active and engaged. Recently, Indigo has started vlogging and carving out a presence on YouTube, where he documents various aspects of his life. This new endeavor reflects his efforts to diversify his interests and create a broader platform for himself.

Tommy Armour is a Quite a Popular TikTok Sensation

Tommy Armour entered the villa with hopes of finding true love but quickly realized the environment wasn’t a perfect fit for him. Though he coupled with Sophie Mills for a few rounds, he ultimately decided to leave the show on his own terms. Professionally, he is an electrician, but he’s better known for his online persona as a TikTok sensation. With his unique and quirky character, Egg Man, he has gained global recognition by performing the unconventional act of eating entire eggs, shells included, on his channel. His blend of humor, charisma, and creativity has made him a highly accessible social media star, earning him a dedicated fan base. Tommy’s wit and charm continue to drive his popularity, and his digital content reflects his ability to connect with audiences in a uniquely entertaining way.

Read More: Mercedes and Em: Is the Love Island Australia Couple Still Together?