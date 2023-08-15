Love Island USA Season 5: Where Are The Casa Amor VIPS Now?

Based on the eponymous British series, Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA‘ is a dating reality show that allows many singles to explore possible connections and find their perfect match by coupling up with potential partners. Halfway through each season, the main cast members are given a chance to get to know several new cast members during the “Casa Amor” phase, in which about half of the participants go to live in a different villa. The various VIPS that made their way into the show through Casa Amor in season 5 certainly intrigued the interest of the audience, though, unfortunately, not all of them were able to continue their stay in the show. If you are curious where the dumped Casa Amor VIPS from season 5 are these days, worry not because we have your back!

Where is Allie Ryan Now?

We are starting with Allie Ryan, a Wisconsin native who captured the heart of the viewers with her stunning looks. Having celebrated her 28th birthday in July 2023, she is a nursing student who entered the industry after being inspired by her mother. A huge nature lover, Allie enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family and seems fond of beaches. Despite her short-lived romance with Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, the reality TV star appears to be doing better than ever and enjoys travelling as much as possible.

Where is Ashley Sims Now?

Up next, we have Ashley Sims from Jefferson City, Missouri, who presently lives in Miami Beach, Florida. Having graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she is now a freelance content creator as well as a Beverage Cart Attendant. She has revealed that she is still studying in college and enjoys traveling around the world. However, her favorite way to spend time seems to be enjoying the company of her friends and family, which includes going fishing with her grandfather. Additionally, she works as a model and is affiliated with State Management, The Salt Agency, and Arizona Model Management.

Where is Brandon Janse Van Vuuren Now?

All the way from Johannesburg, South Africa, we have Brandon Janse Van Vuuren. As of writing, the reality TV star is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Temple University College of Liberal Arts. Additionally, he is also getting a minor in General Business and Criminal Justice. Brandon will graduate in 2024 and continues to be a seasonal member of the South African National Rowing Team.

Where is Dasja Johnson Now?

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dasja Johnson has earned much praise for her time in the Peacock series. A woman of many talents, she has been working as a Data Processing Specialist/Technical Consultant for Peapod Digital Labs since August 2022. Additionally, she is a Professional Dancer for Charlotte Hornets, a National Basketball Association (NBA) team. She is also known to post content on the internet under the category of beauty blogging.

Where is Eddie Brown Now?

An aspiring football player, Eddie Brown used to play as a tight end for Prairie View A&M University and hopes to be a part of the National Football League (NFL). Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, he grew up under the care of his older siblings and continues to look up to them very much. As of writing, the reality TV star works as a Bouncer and is dedicated to taking care of his physical fitness. More often than not, you can spot Eddie in the gym, and he is also skilled in basketball.

Where is Najah Fleary Now?

Najah Fleary’s ill-fated romance with Keenan Anunay in season 5 of the dating show received mixed reviews from viewers. Hailing from Bladensburg, Maryland, she lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is studying at Fortis College-Columbus. The reality TV star will graduate in April 2024 with her associate’s degree in order to become a Registered Nurse. Additionally, Najah is a self-employed nanny who has also been working with DeColonaise Hair and Body since February 2020 as its Social Media Manager. It seems like she is also models for professional photography sessions, which is certainly not a surprise given her stunning looks.

Where is Robert “Rob” Rausch Now?

Last but far from least, we have Robert “Rob” Rausch, whose elimination certainly caused many in the audience to be disappointed. Having grown up in Florence, Alabama, the reality TV star continues to live in his hometown though his job as a Snake Wrangler does contribute to his travels across the globe. In fact, Rob has already visited places like Indonesia and Malta, along with various attractive locations within the USA. A dedicated family man, he is pretty close to his family and enjoys spending time with them as much as possible.

