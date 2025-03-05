Love Never Lies Poland Season 3: Where Are They Now? Are They Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Never Lies: Poland’ is a reality show where couples put their relationships to the test and uncover hidden truths through a lie detector. The third season stood out for its raw honesty, emotional depth, and the dedication of its contestants, who navigated personal struggles with a lot of courage. This season not only showcased intense relationship dynamics but also tackled sensitive topics such as trust, infidelity, and self-discovery. The contestants’ journeys were compelling, and their willingness to face difficult truths made for an especially impactful and thought-provoking season.

Marta and Grzegorz May Have Been Able to Resolve Their Differences

Marta and Grzegorz joined the season to test their relationship and assess their level of trust. As digital creators, they felt that people rarely saw the real, sometimes challenging, side of their relationship. Their personalities were quite different—Marta was outgoing, while Grzegorz preferred spending time alone. When he was paired with someone else early in the season, he admitted that Marta’s energy could be overwhelming at times. Hearing this upset Marta, as she didn’t appreciate him speaking negatively about her to someone else.

When it was her turn to be paired with a new partner, she was open and engaged, which made Grzegorz feel as if she was trying to get back at him. While neither has confirmed if they are still together, their mutual concern for each other suggests that feelings remain and they may find a way forward. Throughout the season, they were honest in their responses, which is a strong foundation for their relationship. Since both are content creators, their lives remain intertwined, making it possible that they will emerge from this experience even stronger.

Max and Eugene Are Most Likely Separated

Max and Eugene had struggled with infidelity in their relationship, which led to significant trust issues. Eugene, in particular, felt that Max had kept more secrets than he initially admitted, a suspicion that was confirmed in the first round of questioning. When the latter was paired with someone else, he was open and even flirted a little, which made Eugene feel humiliated. Feeling betrayed, he decided to end their relationship.

Later, when Eugene had his turn to be paired with someone new, he vowed not to behave the same way. However, on the first night, Max broke the rules by sneaking out to the villa, which led to their elimination from the season. Their relationship had many unresolved issues, and given the way their time on the show ended, it’s unlikely they were able to repair it. While both have remained silent about their current status, it doesn’t seem probable that the couple from Warsaw, Poland, will be able to make it work in the long run.

Patrycja and Lukasz Are Still in Love With Each Other

Patrycja Izydorczyk and Łukasz Urbaniak had a short-lived journey on the season as they were eliminated after the first round of questions due to giving untruthful answers. Despite their early exit, the couple remains together and very much in love. Both are content creators in Poland, producing content both as a couple and individually in their unique styles. Beyond social media, Patrycja is also a TV personality and model, while Łukasz has built a strong presence across various platforms. They frequently travel and continue to share their adventures with their followers, maintaining a strong influence in the digital space.

Paula and Michal Might Not be Together Anymore

Paula and Michał had a unique dynamic, and both felt uncertain about their relationship from the start. During the first round, when Michał was paired with a new partner, he kept his distance and was even rude at times. This shocked Paula, who had never seen him behave that way before. Meanwhile, other contestants advised Michał to be more independent and not always conform to Paula’s expectations. Things took a turn when Paula was paired with her ex-fiancé, as their chemistry was undeniable, and she was visibly upset when he left.

This left Michał questioning their future, making it seem like Paula might not have fully moved on from her past. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their current status, the chances of them still being together seem slim. Paula, a successful model, was among the top 10 finalists in the international beauty pageant Angel of the World 2024. She holds a master’s degree in HR Management and is excelling in both modeling and digital content creation. Meanwhile, Michał is focused on his entrepreneurial journey, having launched his energy supplement, Magic Patron, in 2024.

Agnieszka and Karolina Might Not Have Ended Their Relationship

Agnieszka and Karolina struggled with being on the same page regarding the seriousness of their relationship. Issues of fidelity and doubt loomed over them, but a major source of conflict was Agnieszka’s feeling that Karolina’s expectations were impossibly high—no matter what she did, it never seemed to be enough. Both were visibly unsettled watching each other interact with their assigned partners, yet they remained open to understanding what these experiences revealed.

Despite lingering feelings of hurt, there seemed to be a genuine willingness to work through their issues. Just a few days apart made them realize how much they missed each other, and while challenges remain, their honesty might be the key to saving their relationship. Both Agnieszka and Karolina are very private individuals and have not shared much about their lives or their current relationship status.

Kasia and Pawel’s Marriage Has Most Likely Ended

Kasia and Pawel faced a deeply challenging journey during the season. After eight years of marriage, Kasia was devastated to learn that her husband had been intimate with other men. The heartbreak only deepened when she discovered he had been unfaithful multiple times. This revelation led her to reinvent herself—she even removed her wedding ring, symbolizing a turning point in her life.

When paired with a new partner, Kasia felt truly appreciated and alive for the first time in a long while. Given the extent of the dishonesty and the emotional toll it took on her, it seems unlikely that their marriage could survive. While Pawel appeared remorseful, his regret came too late to undo the damage. The couple has not publicly addressed their relationship status; instead, they choose to take time to heal and decide on their next steps.

Amanda and Dominik Might Have Gone in Different Directions

Amanda Karolina Nowak and Dominik Klas, both returning contestants from the second season, came back to test their evolving relationship dynamics. Initially, Dominik had been Amanda’s “wild temptation” match when she appeared with her former fiancé, and the two got together after filming ended. This time around, Amanda was seeking commitment and wanted to understand why Dominik was hesitant to provide it.

Seeing him engage with his new partner made her question his seriousness, but when the roles were reversed, Dominik was unexpectedly jealous. While neither has shared much about their current status, it seems unlikely that their relationship has a future. Their differing expectations and struggles with communication created significant challenges, and while they may have tried their best, only time will reveal where they truly stand.

