Love Next Door Episode 1 Recap: Comeback

‘Love Next Door,’ the romantic comedy K-Drama, invites the viewers into the lives of Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu, two young adults who shared a peculiar childhood bond as they grew up beside one another in their hometown. Now in their 30s, Seung-hyo runs one of the most successful architectural firms, while Seok-ryu works as a project manager for a big company in America. However, the latter quit her job—and calls off her engagement—out of the blue, returning to her hometown, much to her mother’s displeasure. As a result, the woman brings a whirlwind of chaos, naturally catching Seung-hyo in her orbit, leading to a riveting start in the pilot episode, ‘Comeback.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Seok-ryu’s Unwelcome Homecoming

Na Mi-sook and Seo Hye-sook—next-door neighbors, raised their kids Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo side by side since they were young. Consequently, as the kids grow up, bragging about their accomplishments on their regular hikes becomes a pastime for the two older women. Seok-ryu, who had always succeeded academically, lives in America, where she works for an esteemed company. Meanwhile, Seung-hyo is the CEO of a prestigious architectural firm, Atelier In, which garners awards and accolades for its work in Korea. Still, the former’s engagement to a successful suitor remains a winning card in her mother’s arsenal.

However, unbeknownst to Mi-sook, Seok-ryu is actually on a flight back home to surprise her family with a visit. Yet, as her best friend, Mo-eum, soon realizes after picking her up from the airport, her friend isn’t only surprising her family—she’s scared of facing her mother alone. Nevertheless, as Mo-eum gets called away for work, Seok-ryu realizes that, much to her chagrin, she must face her family alone. Once back in her old neighborhood, she gets briefly distracted by the local sauna, which has been turned into an office since her last visit. While outside the building, she runs into her old neighbor, Seung-hyo, who turns out to be the owner of the new office building.

The duo naturally falls back into their bickering dynamic before the area’s local “mom group” returns from their hike. Spotting her mother, Seok-ryu swiftly hides in one of the cardboard boxes out front, compelling Seung-hyo to cover for her halfheartedly. After the moms leave, Seok-ryu attempts to kill some time by looking around the new office, but Seung-hyo eventually convinces her to return home. Anticipating her mother’s wrath, the woman wraps herself up in multiple outerwear layers, which come in handy once Mi-sook learns that her daughter has broken off her engagement.

Still, as Mi-sook frantically swings her bag of leeks at her daughter, Seung-hyo ends up catching most of the blows as Seok-ryu hides behind her frame. Seok-ryu’s family only grows more agitated once she reveals that she has also quit her job and has returned home to stay for a while. As a result, a comical confrontation unfolds in the street outside the house—full of assumptions, brief fainting spells, and several smacks of bags full of leeks, received mostly by Seung-hyo—until the duo bolt away from the scene.

Seok-ryu’s Previous Burnout

After escaping her family’s clutches, Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo eventually come to a halt by a tree-side bench. While Mi-sook had floated the theory that her daughter cheated on her fiance in an attempt to understand her actions, Seung-hyo seems to be confident in his assessment that the same isn’t true. However, rather than speculating, he encourages Seok-ryu to talk to her family to clear the air. Even though the duo’s relationship thrives on dysfunctional banter, the woman extends a sign of her trust. She shares that part of the reason she left America is because her life had become too overheated in her previous job and relationship.

Despite attempting to tackle the instance with her mother through humor, Seok-ryu knows that she can’t expect her family—especially her mother—to let things go without an actual explanation. Nonetheless, she doesn’t seem prepared to share her story yet. Eventually, her brother Dong-jin calls Seung-hyo to inform him that Mi-sook has tired herself out, leaving the room for his sister to return home without causing a ruckus.

Naturally, Seung-hyo offers to walk her home, only to find out Mi-sook is waiting for Seok-ryu inside the home with a stick. Well aware that the woman needs to confront her mother—and maybe a little vindictive over the leek-hits he had endured in her name—Seung-hyo leaves Seok-ryu to her mother’s devices. Once outside, he reminisces about his childhood, when a young Seok-ryu had appointed herself as his guardian, protecting him from bullies. Ultimately, with her whirlwind return, Seung-hyo realizes his life is about to become much more chaotic—something he can’t bring himself to be entirely mad about if his smile is anything to go by.

Mo-eum and Dan-ho’s potential romance

While Seok-ryu’s chaotic homecoming unravels as the central plot, her best friend, Mo-eum, undertakes a side quest of her own. After picking her friend up from the airport and taking her out for Tteok-bokkis, she plans to help Seok-ryu break the news of her return to her family. Nonetheless, duty calls the young paramedic, compelling her to ditch her friend. As it turns out, she needs to respond to an emergency call at the park, where a man seems to have drunkenly passed out.

Once Mo-eum arrives at the location, the drunkard picks a fight with her, unwilling as he is to leave the premises. During the confrontation, a journalist, Dan-ho, attempts to come to the paramedic’s rescue, claiming his red belt in taekwondo would help him de-escalate the dangerous situation. Nonetheless, he only ends up tripping over himself. In the end, Mo-eum, who is more than well-equipped in her training, takes care of the situation. The interaction ends up leaving Dan-ho smitten, compelling him to seek out Mo-eum later at the hospital. Even though their initial meeting leaves much to be desired, a well of opportunities seem to await the pair.

Read More: Best KDramas on Amazon Prime