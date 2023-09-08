Lucy Boynton’s ITV Series Ruth Starts Filming in London This Month

The filming of ITV’s crime drama series ‘Ruth,’ starring Lucy Boynton, is set to begin filming in London, England, this month. The movie revolves around the true story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman executed in Britain. “Set in 1955, told over two parallel timelines, Ruth reveals secret truths about the case that have remained hidden for decades, poses tantalizing questions about what really happened in the months before Ruth killed her lover David Blakely, and sheds light on the life of one of Britain’s most infamous murderesses,” reads the official logline.

London is one of the world’s most significant film and television production hubs. The city currently hosts the filming of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2, Disney+’s historical series ‘A Thousand Blows,’ ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ season 2, Sophie Turner-starrer ‘Joan,’ ‘Paddington in Peru,’ etc. In addition, the city previously hosted the shooting of recently released projects such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ etc.

Kelly Jones penned the series based on Carol Ann Lee’s biography ‘A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story.’ Jones is known for creating ITV’s crime drama series ‘The Long Call,’ starring ‘Fleabag’ fame Ben Aldridge. The screenwriter’s other credits include ‘The Spanish Princess,’ ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Call the Midwife,’ ‘Casualty,’ ‘Death in Paradise,’ ‘EastEnders,’ and ‘Waterloo Road.’ Jones also produces the series. Lee Haven Jones, who is known for helming the multiple episodes of ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘The Bay,’ and ‘Shetland,’ is directing the series. Jones and Lee previously collaborated for ‘The Long Call’ as well.

Boynton, known for playing Freddie Mercury’s former fiancée Mary Austin in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ essays the protagonist Ruth. The actress is also known for portraying Raphina in ‘Sing Street,’ Countess Elena Andrenyi in ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ and Young Beatrix in ‘Miss Potter.’ Boynton’s recent credits include Proust Barbie in ‘Barbie,’ Lea Marquis in ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Marie Antoinette in ‘Chevalier,’ Frankie Derwent in ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ and Jean Courtney in ‘The Ipcress File.’

“Ruth Ellis’ story is a fascinating one. Both she and this complex case have always evoked a strong reaction, and with Kelly’s insightful scripts I’m looking forward to bringing a new perspective to both familiar audiences as well as those who are unaware of her mark on British history,” Boynton shared about joining the series in a statement.

The series is produced by Silverprint Pictures, the production company behind Jones’ ‘The Long Call,’ ‘Shetland,’ ‘Vera,’ ‘Flesh and Blood,’ and more. Silverprint’s Kate Bartlett and Antonia Gordon executive produce the show. “We are delighted that Lucy Boynton will be playing Ruth and know that she will bring all the subtlety, nuance, and brilliance of Kelly’s beautiful scripts to life. Ruth Ellis’s story is such an intoxicating, fascinating, and resonant one and it has been wonderful having Carol Ann Lee’s definitive book about Ruth to work with. We can’t wait to bring it to screen,” Bartlett shared in a statement.

