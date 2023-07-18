Luke Jones From Below Deck Down Under: Everything We Know

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the ‘Below Deck’ franchise has done wonders in reality television by bringing the luxurious world of yachting right to the front and center. Thus, of course, its latest iteration ‘Down Under‘ — a Bravo/Peacock original living up to its title as it takes us through an archipelago just off the coast of Queensland, Australia — is no different. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about season 2’s Bosun Luke Jones, with a focus on both his personal as well as professional experiences, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Luke Jones’ Age and Background

Reportedly born on June 19, 1988, right in Gold Coast, Australia, Luke was quite young when he first developed an interest in water sports and activities owing to his sandy, wondrous surroundings. It hence comes as no surprise he gradually evolved into a complete adventure seeker, which his family has supported at every step of the way despite it sparking a physical distance between them. After all, even though he prefers to keep them well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, he has made it clear they understand his passion, and he’s lucky “that they love to travel” too.