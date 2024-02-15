Lupita Nyong’o to Lead James M. Johnston’s Strawweight

Lupita Nyong’o is set to enter the MMA cage in James M. Johnston’s action film ‘Strawweight.’ The movie is slated to begin filming in New Mexico on an undisclosed date. Storm Saulter penned the movie, which is described as a “fighting drama” that delves into the journey of a journalism student who opts for a drastic career change, transitioning into the realm of mixed martial arts.

Nyong’o recently voiced the character Asha in the TV series ‘Big Mouth.’ The actress portrayed Nakia in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ in which the people of Wakanda defend their homeland while mourning the loss of King T’Challa. She also starred alongside Jessica Chastain and Penélope Cruz in the action thriller ‘The 355.’ In addition, Nyong’o appeared in ‘Black Is King,’ a visual album by Beyoncé inspired by ‘The Lion King,’ and portrayed Maz Kanata in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.’ One of her notable recent performances is in Jordan Peele’s ‘Us,’ in which her character Adelaide Wilson and her family face off against mysterious doppelgängers dressed in red.

Johnston has an extensive body of work in the realm of short films. His most recent project, ‘Mother’s Day,’ offers a glimpse into the ordinary yet profound moments shared between a mother and her inquisitive daughter on a typical Saturday. His ‘Well Spoken’ explores the challenges faced by a woman trying to navigate her day while contending with a troublesome coworker. ‘Melville’ delves into the struggles of a character named Marcus, who deals with personal issues and communication barriers.

Johnston’s ‘Knife’ paints a gritty picture of greed and vengeance set in the rugged cross-timbers of Texas. ‘Receive Bacon’ takes a humorous turn, interrupting a risqué bathroom encounter with an unfortunate case of the giggles. ‘Merrily, Merrily’ provides a unique perspective on teen angst, examining the lines of perception, self-awareness, and one’s role as a character in their own life through the story of a 13-year-old girl named Merrilee. The filmmaker also directed ‘G.D.M.F.,’ which explores the catastrophic consequences of a dramatic coincidence at a private party in the life of an exotic dancer.

New Mexico, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of famed productions such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things,’ and Showtime’s ‘The Curse.’

