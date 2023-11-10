The Curse: Emma Stone’s TV Show Was Filmed in New Mexico

Co-created by ‘The Rehearsal‘ fame Nathan Fielder and the director of ‘Uncut Gems,’ Benny Safdie, Showtime’s ‘The Curse’ is a comedy-drama series that follows a newly married couple — Whitney and Asher Siegel — who wish to do something positive for their small community through eco-conscious housing. Their struggling efforts are noticed by a reality TV producer named Dougie, whose flawed nature sees an opportunity to exploit the situation for his gain and fame.

After agreeing to co-star in Dougie’s new HGTV show, ‘Flipanthropy,’ things begin to go south for Whitney and Asher. During the shooting, they find themselves on the receiving end of a curse that seemingly becomes the cause of their relationship going through a rough patch while they try to conceive a child. Featuring hilarious performances from Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie, the genre-bending unscripted comedy series is set in the small community of Española, New Mexico, where the main characters navigate their relationship, leaving the audience wondering where ‘The Curse’ is filmed.

The Curse Filming Locations

‘The Curse’ is filmed in its entirety in New Mexico, especially in Santa Fe and Española. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series got underway in June 2022 and continued for about four months, before getting wrapped up in early October of the same year. For bringing the script onto the screen, the production team employed around 150 New Mexico crew members, 30 local principal actors, and 500 local background talent.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

A significant portion of ‘The Curse’ is lensed in and around Santa Fe, the capital of the state of New Mexico and the county seat of the eponymous county. The production team takes over various parts of the city and its surrounding areas during the course of the shooting. For instance, they set up camp in the Dragon Room Bar, which is located at the Pink Adobe at 406 Old Santa Fe Trail. Moreover, the cast and crew members were spotted by several onlookers and passersby recording important scenes in and around the Chevron station at 1010 South Saint Francis Drive and Zia Credit Union at 111 North Saint Francis Drive, both in the city of Santa Fe.

When it comes to the outdoor sequences of the Emma Stone starrer, almost all of them are taped on location across different neighborhoods and streets of the city against suitable backdrops. Thus, it is highly likely that you spot some historical landmarks and buildings through each episode, such as the Loretto Chapel, the Santa Fe Plaza, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Santuario de Guadalupe, and Barrio De Analco Historic District. Apart from ‘The Curse,’ Santa Fe has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Fools Rush In,’ ‘We’re the Millers,’ ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West,’ ‘My One and Only,’ ‘Employee of the Month,’ and ‘Perpetual Grace, LTD.’

Española, New Mexico

Known as the Low Rider Capital of The World, Española serves as yet another prominent production location for the satirical series ‘The Curse.’ Since the majority of the show is set in Española, it only makes sense that the filming unit decided to shoot multiple portions on location. While most of its portions are situated in Rio Arriba County, some of its central and eastern section lies within Santa Fe County.

