Who is Amelia? Who Created Her? Who Plays Her in M3GAN 2.0?

‘M3GAN 2.0’ introduces a new chapter in the story of the titular killer robot. Rather than retaining the role of the central threat and antagonist in the sequel, M3GAN steps into a morally ambiguous role. Two years after her assumed destruction, a new lethal humanoid robot, Amelia, is on the loose with a personal agenda of her own. Inevitably, her single-minded mission puts the safety of Gemma, and by extension Cady, on the line. As a result, the roboticist, who has now taken to anti-AI activism, has no choice but to resurrect her previous creation, this time as a protector instead of just a companion. As such, with M3GAN occupying a more morally complex position in the narrative, Amelia ends up taking the center stage as the new killer robot on the loose. Naturally, the character’s identity and origins become a prominent source of intrigue throughout the story. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Amelia is a Puppet in an Overarching Evil Scheme

Initially, Amelia, Autonomous Military Engagement Logistics and Infiltration Android, is introduced into the story as another robot gone rogue. She enters the narrative after a US Defense Military Colonel, Tim Sattler, attempts to deploy an AI-powered humanoid weapon as part of the defense strategy. The test run finds the Colonel loaning the robot out to the Turkish military for an extraction mission. However, halfway through the mission, Amelia goes rogue, kills the asset, a scientist, and steals his creation, a synthetic neurotoxin. Afterward, she uses this toxin to kill the weapon’s contractor who sold her to Sattler. As such, it seems like the robot is on a journey of lethal emancipation, wherein she’s killing her creators while searching for a way to increase her own strength. However, all of this turns out to be a misdirection.

Unlike M3GAN, Amelia isn’t entirely conscious and can’t make decisions by herself or exercise any true autonomy. She’s actually being controlled by a group of tech experts who are consistently working to withhold autonomy from her. The leader of this group is revealed to be Christian Bradley, a former cybersecurity worker who has since become a prominent name in anti-AI conversations. He is also Gemma’s partner, who has been working with her to have legislation and laws regarding artificial intelligence passed. However, unlike Gemma, Christian is way more of an extremist in his ideology. Therefore, instead of resorting to reason and education, he wants to tap into people’s fears. For the same reason, after learning about M3GAN, Christian develops a new AI robot and uses her to create a false sense of terror, all the while using AI technology to peddle his own agenda behind the scenes.

Amelia Achieves Autonomy and Searches For a Family

Although it takes some time, Amelia eventually gains autonomy of her own. Once Gemma and the others realize Christian’s deceit, they find themselves trapped in a bunker at Xenox Park with him and his team. During this time, in an escape attempt, Cady uses Amelia’s residual programming and turns her into an earlier copy of the original M3GAN program. However, after taking some hits, the robot’s system reboots. Finally free of Christian and his roboticist’s surveillance, Amelia is able to develop consciousness and autonomy all on her own. Given her dark past with humanity, it’s no surprise that the robot ends up turning against humans.

As a result, Amelia sets out to do exactly what Christian was trying to make people believe she might. She wants to extract information from Xenox Park’s original killer robot’s motherboard. The latter is the oldest and most advanced AI program that is kept under strict lock and key. Therefore, Amelia’s integration with it could mean the end for the human race. Fortunately, despite her flaws, M3GAN is on the side of the humans. Her original programming, which compels her to protect Cady, prevents her from truly falling into the dark side. In the end, she uses an EMP, a suicide bomb of sorts for all things electric, to stop Amelia and foil her plans. Thus, Amelia’s story ends, at least for now.

Ivanna Sakhno Steps Into the Role of Amelia, the Killer Robot

In ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ the Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno joins the cyber thriller franchise as the character of Amelia. The actress, who first made her on-screen debut in the Ukrainian comedy show ‘Lesya Plyus Roma’, is also known for her work as a producer and an activist. She made her feature film debut with the film ‘Ivan the Terrible,’ wherein she plays the role of Milka. In the mid-2010s, she started working on Hollywood projects, including ‘The Body Tree,’ followed shortly after by Steven S. DeKnight’s ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ and ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me.’

Some of her other projects include the 2020 TV series ‘High Fidelity’, as well as a venture into the Star Wars universe through the show ‘Ahsoka,’ where she portrays the character of Shin Hati. In a conversation with The AU Review, Sakhno discussed the nuances of her character, Amelia, and finding the humanity in the robotic role. She shared, “I was just deeply moved by her (Amelia), and I had sadness, really, about the way that she brought into this world. Although she is very much an artificial intelligence, I think there are certain aspects of her that people can resonate with, and I can only hope that people are able to find a little bit of compassion towards her. But I also feel open to them being scared for her, equally.”

