Why is M3GAN Taller in M3GAN 2.0?

‘M3GAN 2.0,’ the second installment in the ‘M3GAN’ cinematic franchise, sees a return for the titular deadly robot, this time with many more modifications. The story centers around Gemma, the AI-powered robot doll’s maker, and her niece, Cady, whose protection is the robot’s prime objective. Therefore, when a new threat looms on the horizon in the form of Amelia, a military-grade robot built from stolen original M3GAN plans, Gemma has no choice but to revive her old creation. However, this time around, M3GAN makes a few demands for upgrades to her mechanical physique, including a few tweaks. These include increased strength, speed, and a taller frame. Thus, as the violently protective robot returns to Gemma and Cady’s lives as a 2.0 version of herself, her height becomes one of the more notable changes in her characterization. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Amie Donald’s Growth Spurt Influenced M3GAN’s Taller Physique

In the first film, M3GAN is introduced as a humanoid robot, created by Gemma as a companion for young children. She initially bonds with her creator’s niece, Cady, who has recently come under the roboticist’s care after the death of her parents. As such, given the intention behind the robot’s creation, it makes sense for her to be a child-sized humanoid. Nonetheless, this changes in ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ which finds the robot as a taller version of herself. For the most part, the decision to add a height-based upgrade to M3GAN’s character for the sequel was made in connection with actress Amie Donald’s real-life growth spurt. When ‘M3GAN’ first began filming in 2021, Donald, the actress who plays the role of the titular character, was 11 years old.

Naturally, by the time ‘M3GAN 2.0’ began filming in 2024, Donald, who was in her mid-teen years, underwent a growth spurt. As a result, the actress ended up growing almost a foot taller by the time filming began. Consequently, her character had to inevitably grow with her. The film’s director, Gerard Johnstone, and his team decided to add an in-universe explanation to address this change, allowing M3GAN to be revived into a modified and taller physical frame in the sequel. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the director delved into the same. He said, “Amie (Donald) is such an integral part of the creation and execution of M3GAN, and it just felt right (to match M3GAN’s height to the actress). The other side of it was that Violet is also growing, and if M3GAN is somewhere between a best friend and a parent to Cady, it doesn’t make sense for her to be shorter than Cady.”

M3GAN’s Transformation Showcases the Character’s Growth Across Installments

The logistical standpoint of Amie Donald’s natural growth spurt certainly had an influence on the decision to make M3GAN taller in ‘M3GAN 2.0.’ However, the modification was also written into the story in a way that expands on the protagonist’s character development. In the sequel, M3GAN plays a comparably less antagonistic role than she does in the first installment. This time around, she’s more of an ally to Gemma and Cady than a direct threat. This showcases a level of growth for the character.

In fact, in the story, M3GAN even acknowledges this emotional maturity of hers by sharing how her violent outbursts in the first film were akin to a child lashing out. Therefore, it seems that instead of treating M3GAN like a monolith, the franchise will allow her a chance to undergo growth and self-actualization. As a result, remains a mirror to Cady’s character, who is also growing up with the different installments in the film series. By including a growth spurt for the character, the narrative allows for her personal and emotional maturity to be reflected in her visual appearance as well. Furthermore, it ensures that she remains on even grounds with Cady, who narratively serves as a companion for the robot.

