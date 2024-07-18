Macy Murdoch Renewed For Season 2 at CBC Gem

The time-traveling teen detective will be back for another adventure! The Cinemaholic can announce that CBC Gem has renewed the science fiction series ‘Macy Murdoch’ for its second season. The sophomore installment will start filming in Toronto, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. Created by JP Larocque and Jessica Meya, the show is a spinoff of the popular detective series ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

In the first season, the sixteen-year-old forensic wunderkind Macy Murdoch discovers that someone is targeting her family with time travel and embarks on a journey to set things right. After going back to the Edwardian Era, she realizes that William Murdoch has been framed for murder by the mysterious villain. Her detective team blends in with the time period and begins investigating the murder of which Macy’s ancestor is accused, hoping to exonerate him and catch the real perpetrator at the same time. As they navigate the challenges of a different era and the lack of modern technology, the stakes are raised further when Macy realizes that she will cease to exist if William is not freed.

The installment progresses with the group making allies and finding another person from 2022. Meanwhile, Macy even travels forward to the day of her father’s death. Through their resourcefulness and deduction, the detectives crack the case, providing the authorities with the information they need to prove William’s innocence. Made in short form, with each episode being 12 minutes long, the first season concluded decisively, tying up all its mysteries and leaving little to be resolved in a second season.

To continue Macy’s story, we will most likely see another adventure that revolves around time travel. It may involve the teen detectives teaming up with William to solve a mystery that is connected to the present or unveiling another nemesis emerging in the present and threatening Macy’s past. When asked about which era she would personally like to travel back to, lead actress Shailyn Pierre-Dixon said in an interview, “I really love the ’90s. I think maybe because my parents grew up in the ’90s, and I hear about all the amazing stories that they got to go through as they were teens. I think I just fit in well in the ’90s. That wasn’t too long ago, but I’d love to experience it.”

Toronto, the provincial capital of Ontario, is a picturesque city known for its thriving filming industry. The first season of ‘Macy Murdoch’ was filmed here in late 2022. ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ is also filmed in Toronto and various other sites across Ontario. Other notable mystery shows and films shot in and around the city include ‘Monk,’ ‘A Simple Favor,’ and ‘Rookie Blue.’

