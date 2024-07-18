Yoko Okumura to Direct Blumhouse’s ‘Kiss of Death’

Yoko Okumura is once again uniting with Blumhouse Productions for a chilling project! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will helm the horror movie ‘Kiss of Death’ next. The project will start filming in Toronto, Ontario, on October 16. Okumura also wrote the movie’s screenplay.

The plot revolves around a teenage girl who witnesses a tragedy during a class trip, only for her to start suffering from severe trauma. A year later, she discovers an astonishing truth about herself: when she kisses people, she can foresee their deaths, and all these visions seem linked to the horrible event that happened during the class trip. The protagonist must connect the dots behind her newfound power and find a way to save her doomed classmates before her terrifying premonitions become a reality.

Okumura, a Japanese-American filmmaker, is known for her multiple roles behind the scenes. She has worked as a writer, director, cinematographer, editor, and in various roles in the sound, camera, and electrical departments. Recently, she helmed several episodes of projects such as ‘Good Trouble‘ and ‘The Bold Type,’ which explore themes like identity and women’s empowerment.

The project will mark Okumura’s second consecutive feature collaboration with Blumhouse after last year’s ‘Unseen,’ her feature film directorial debut. The director has expressed her love for sharing rebellious stories through fresh and uncharted perspectives, aligning with Blumhouse’s focus on crafting original, thought-provoking works.

Okumura’s career highlights also include writing and directing three episodes of Sam Raimi’s Quibi horror anthology ’50 States of Fright,’ which features Ming-Na Wen and Karen Allen. She is also the co-creator of the documentary series ‘Facets.’ Additionally, the filmmaker produced various shorts, including 2014’s ‘Kimi Kabuki,’ which received several accolades, including the DGA Student Film Award.

‘Kiss of Death’ is expected to add more fright to the already rich roster of Blumhouse Productions. The studio has at least seven planned releases in 2025 alone, including ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ ‘The Black Phone 2,’ and untitled new installments in both ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Insidious‘ series.

The filming of the movie in Toronto may take advantage of the city’s blend of cityscapes and natural landscapes. The Ontarian capital has become a popular filming destination for productions that focus on deep psychological elements with a minimal budget. Some of the films recently shot here include Lifetime’s ‘Locked in My House‘ and ‘Hunting Housewives,’ as well as ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘Thanksgiving,’ and ‘A Good Person.’

