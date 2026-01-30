Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Net Worth: How Rich Are the Ice Dancers?

Madison Chock and Evan Bates have undeniably dominated the sport of ice dancing not only in the US but also across the globe over the past few years, earning them every bit of their notoriety. The fact that they are partners both on and off the rink also makes them rather unique, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing,’ since it brings an additional layer of familiarity to their programs. The couple actually tied the knot after years of dating in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii on June 20, 2024, just a little less than two years before what could be their final run at the Olympic Games.

How Did Madison Chock and Evan Bates Earn Their Money?

Born on February 23, 1989, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Evan Bates grew up surrounded by freezing temperatures and stiff ice, which naturally resulted in him starting to skate at the tender age of 4. He trained as a single skater for over 7 years before teaming up with Emily Samuelson in May 2000 at the behest of one of his coaches, unaware he would end up truly loving the creative side of ice dancing. The duo thus began competing at an international level from that season itself (2000-2001), paving the way for them to establish themselves in the industry like no other, based on pure skills. Although Evan and Emily did well in their debut season, it was their winning gold at the 2001 US national intermediate title that really proved their mettle.

They even moved up several juvenile levels in the ensuing few years, yet they only qualified for the US Championship once 2004 rolled around, where they secured bronze under the Novice category. They followed this up with a silver medal at the Estonian International Ice Dancing Championship before winning Novice gold at the 2005 US Championship and then moving up to the junior level. In the ensuing 3 seasons, Evan and Emily conquered the Junior field by earning silver at the 2006 and 2007 Grand Prix, pewter at the 2007 US Championship, and gold at the 2008 World Championship. They made their Senior debut in the 2008-2009 season, did well enough to be qualified for the 2010 Winter Olympics, and continued climbing the ladder together before deciding to part ways in 2011.

It was then that Madison Chock came into the picture for Evan. She had been skating since the young age of 5 after developing an interest owing to how it was portrayed on television. Madison then took up ice skating at age 12, despite being a California girl, and it was only after she understood the creative aspect that she started competing as an ice dancer at the intermediate level. Her first partner was Kurt Lingenfelter, with whom she secured the pewter medal at the 2006 US Championship before really becoming serious and teaming up with Greg Zuerlein in June of the same year. The duo competed as Juniors for 3 years, winning gold at the 2007 Estonia Grand Prix, bronze at the 2007 Germany Grand Prix, placing #5 in the 2007 Finale, and securing bronze in the 2008 US Championship.

Madison and Greg then earned gold at the 2008 Grand Prix Finale, were crowned 2009 US Champions, and then became the 2009 World Champions before moving up to the Senior Level in late 2009. According to records, they finished #5 overall in their Grand Prix debut, had the same result at the 2010 Four Continents Championships, and later won bronze at the 2010 Skate Canada Grand Prix. They followed it up with two more bronze medals at the 2010 Trophée Éric Bompard and the 2011 US Championship, before placing low in the ensuing tournaments until they amicably split for good in June 2011. In other words, Madison and Evan have been ice dance partners for nearly 15 years as of writing, during which period they have accomplished a lot, including being 4-time Olympians.

They have represented the US at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympics, and are scheduled to do so again at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan with hopes of finally getting on the podium. After all, they had concluded their 2022 game just shy – although they had earned gold in the team event, they had placed #4 in the pair event. As for their other successes, Madison and Evan are 7-time US Champions (2015, 2020, 2022-2026), 3-time World Champions (2023-2025), and 3-time Four Continents Champions (2019, 2020, and 2023). They are also 3-time Grand Prix Final Champions (2023-2025), 10-time ISU Challenger medalists with 4 golds, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze, as well as 22-time total Grand Prix medalists with 9 golds, 11 silvers, and 2 bronzes. As in any other sport, external factors have often affected them, but they have overcome everything hand in hand.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Net Worth

With professional ice dancing careers spanning over two decades for Madison and nearly 26 years for Evan, it goes without saying that they have managed to accumulate significant wealth. From what we can tell, there is money to be made in this sport, and since the duo has been competing at the highest level for decades, their income reflects their efforts as well as their skill. It appears as if top skaters usually secure 7-figure annual deals while also making $50,000 per day at international-level events, enabling them to take home at least $1 million per year.

Olympic skaters can also earn really well through traditional channels, ad campaigns, sponsorships, partnerships, and social media by using their names as brands, which Madison and Evan have done. In fact, in early 2026, they did a commercial for Coca-Cola ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, which was very well received. Taking all these aspects into account, along with their potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses as happily married parents of two little fur babies, we believe their net worth is in the range of $12 million.

