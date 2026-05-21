Mahershala Ali to Reportedly Star in Nia DaCosta’s ‘Driver’

Mahershala Ali has been cast in Nia DaCosta’s next directorial feature, ‘Driver,’ The Cinemaholic has learned. Filming will take place in Morocco and Spain starting in January 2027. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the screenplay. The movie will have Ali play a hardened Nigerian smuggler who, after losing everything, accepts one last job transporting migrants across Africa. While fleeing ruthless enemies, a young child is unexpectedly thrust into his care. He is thus forced to choose between self-preservation and rediscovering his capacity for love and connection.

Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor twice, once for ‘Moonlight,’ where he played Juan, a drug dealer/father figure to the film’s protagonist, and again for ‘Green Book,’ where he played pianist Don Shirley. We also saw him as Detective Wayne Hays in Season 3 of HBO Max’s detective drama series ‘True Detectives.’ His latest film credits include Duncan Kincaid in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ and George H. Scott in the apocalyptic thriller ‘Leave the World Behind.’ We will next see him as well-respected DEA agent Eddie Barnes in Season 2 of HBO Max’s ‘Task,’ which is slated to arrive in 2026, and in Bassam Tariq’s action movie ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,’ also starring Giancarlo Esposito, John Cho, and Tramell Tillman.

Nia DaCosta has directed ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ ‘Hedda,’ starring Tessa Thompson and based on Henrik Ibsen’s famous 1891 play ‘Hedda Gabler,’ the MCU movie ‘The Marvels,’ the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starrer horror flick ‘Candyman,’ a direct sequel to the 1992 movie, and the Western crime drama ‘Little Woods,’ about two estranged sisters who unravel trying to pay off their mother’s mortgage.

Morocco served as the production base for movies like ‘The Old Guard,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,’ and ‘Spectre.’ Guy Ritchie’s ‘In the Grey’ and ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ were shot in Spain, among other locations.

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