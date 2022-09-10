Making the Cut Season 3: Where is the Cast Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Making The Cut‘ is an exciting design reality show that brings together a group of up-and-coming designers from around the world. These designers are pitted against each other through a series of carefully curated challenges that test their endurance, skill, mettle, and technique. With the level of competition being quite high, one or at times two designers are eliminated after each challenge, while the last one standing is awarded a mentorship from Amazon Fashion as well as $1 million in prize money.

‘Making The Cut’ season 3 lived up to its hype and far exceeded it as it introduced us to ten incredible designers, each equally deserving of the top position. Besides, we also got to witness several jaw-dropping creations while the show introduced a few twists and turns to keep things interesting. Nevertheless, with the season now behind us, let’s jump in and find out where the cast is at present, shall we?

Where Is Emily Bargeron Now?

Emily Bargeron was quite excited about the opportunity to compete with her fellow designers, although her efforts fell short, and she was eliminated in tenth place. At present, Emily resides in Savannah, Georgia, where she owns and operates her own fashion brand, Mamie Ruth. Besides, she has also taken up several side projects and currently functions as the owner and creative director of East + Up, a vintage boutique, and the co-owner of Lose Ya Cool, a custom t-shirt company. Additionally, Emily helped co-establish Starland Strange & Bazaar, a gift shop that acts more like a hangout zone where people can grab a bite, meet an artist, or spend time together. Moreover, readers will be glad to know that Emily is in a happy relationship with Clark Welmering, who supports her every step of the way.

Where Is Ciara Morgan Now?

Although Ciara was eliminated in the ninth position, she remained grateful for the wonderful opportunities and exposure she got from competing in ‘Making The Cut.’ Ciara currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she works as a Product Development Coordinator with Sunrise Brands, alongside running her successful and famous fashion brand, Ciara Chyanne. Although we believe that Ciara is still single as of the present, her work has been duly recognized, and she has been featured in several publications and TV shows. Additionally, we are also happy to report that apart from having several celebrities wear her creations, Ciara also received Visa’s She’s Next In Fashion grant in 2022.

Where Is Gabriella Meyer Now?

Gabriella gave her best while on the show and even impressed the judges with a few of her creations. However, she was ultimately bested and had to bow out in the eighth position. At present, Gabriella resides in the Greater Chicago Area, where she owns and operates her own fashion brand, Denimcratic. Interestingly, Gabriella got interested in Denim during her senior year thesis and ultimately decided to fashion her whole brand around the material. Interestingly, apart from using an environmental-friendly manufacturing process, Gabriella has also spoken up on various issues, including the #MeToo movement, through her brand. Thankfully, her efforts have been given their due recognition by several celebrities, and she has also been featured in publications like Rolling Stone, Marie Claire, and Vogue, among others.

Where Is Sienna Li Now?

After bowing out of the show in 7th place, Sienna Li returned to her everyday life in New York City, where she runs her eponymous fashion brand, Sienna Li. While the Parsons School of Design alumnus’ brand is known for being quite luxurious and high-end, it seems like Sienna is interested in launching a second brand, which would be more accessible as it would have clothes for all occasions. Moreover, Sienna has also shown off her collections at the New York Fashion Week, while viewers will be glad to know that prestigious publications like Vogue Italia and L’OFFICIEL have featured the New York-based fashion designer.

Where Is Curtis Cassell Now?

Curtis Cassel wowed all with his brilliant creations while on the show. However, his efforts ultimately fell short, and he was eliminated in the sixth position. Currently, Curtis resides in New York City, where he owns and operates his fashion brand, Queera. Interestingly, Queera prides itself on being a nonbinary label that challenges and tries to break binary gender stereotypes. Although Curtis established his brand in 2020 and initially into formal wear, he has since expanded his catalog to include accessible apparel, and we wish him the very best for the years to come.

Where Is Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert Now?

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert seemed thrilled at the idea of competing alongside his fellow designers, and he even gave it his all in the competition. Subsequently, he even made it into the top 5 but was eliminated in the 5th place. At present, Markantoine resides in Montreal, Quebec, from where he runs and functions as the Creative Director of his skatewear brand, MRKNTN. Additionally, he also takes classes on marketing and fashion design at the LaSalle College in Montreal and is a valued member of Quebec’s Metropolitan Fashion Cluster. Moreover, Markantoine also got some much-needed exposure in 2022, as he was asked to feature his creations at the Paris Fashion Week. Interestingly, reports back in 2019 claimed that he was in a relationship with Alex James Taboureau, although from the looks of it, they have parted ways as of the present.

Where Is Jeanette Limas Now?

Jeanette was a force to be reckoned with throughout the season, and she proved it by powering her way to the top four. However, her efforts, unfortunately, fell short, and she was eliminated in the fourth position after failing to make it into the top three. At present, Jeanette is based out of New York City, from where she runs her fashion brand, Jeanette Limas Studio, LLC. Ever since launching her fashion brand in 2015, Jeanette has been experimenting with several styles, which has made her quite popular.

Moreover, she conducts most of her business online, with only a few boutiques keeping her creations in stock. Besides, she has participated in the New York Fashion Week, which helped her brand get some much-needed exposure, and even launched an Amazon collection in August 2022. Additionally, we are happy to report that Jeanette is currently in a happy marriage with Yaroslav Lozhko, and the two keep shuttling between Philadelphia and New York City.

Where Is Georgia Hardinge Now?

Georgia was ecstatic to make her way into the top three and gave her best at the season finale. However, the judges ultimately decided to eliminate her in 3rd place. Georgia has been active in the fashion industry for quite a long time, as she established her eponymous fashion label, Georgia Hardinge, in 2010. Apart from participating in fashion weeks worldwide, including the very famous London and New York Fashion Weeks, Georgia partnered with Lancôme in 2012 when she designed a bottle range on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth Ii’s diamond jubilee.

Moreover, in 2013, she put out a collection in collaboration with River Island and even had her work shown off in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. At present, Georgia is based out of London, from where she runs her fashion label and even operates a physical store at London’s St Christopher’s Place. Moreover, in 2022, she represented the United Kingdom at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. Furthermore, from the looks of it she is happily married and a loving mother to a baby boy.

Where Is Rafael Chaouiche Now?

Rafael Chaouiche was considered one of the favorites to win the competition, and he even went on to be a part of the final two. However, Yannik Zamboni bested him in the finals, and Rafael had to bow out as the runner-up. At present, Rafael is based out of Curitiba, Brazil, where he runs his fashion brand, Chaouiche. Rafael mentioned he found the inspiration to create such a brand from strong female personalities, and hence, most of his creations include bold designs, splashes of color, and an interesting choice of fabrics and cuts. Although Rafael has been featured in prestigious Brazilian publications, viewers will be interested to know that appearing in ‘Making The Cut’ season 3 was his first time out of Brazil. Moreover, the inspiring designer seems to be in a loving relationship, and we hope happiness never eludes him in the long run.

Where Is Yannik Zamboni

Yannik Zamboni came onto the show intending to give his best and ultimately went on to win the whole thing. Judges appreciated his designs throughout the season, and Yannik never found himself in danger of elimination. Interestingly, Yannik started his professional career in the event management industry as he worked for Coty (Wella Schweiz). However, in 2018, he interned at the London-based fashion brand Feng Chen Wang and ultimately established his own fashion brand, Maison Blanche, in September 2020.

Interestingly, apart from creating incredible designs, Yannik has advocated for ecological, socio-political, and economic issues through his brand. Moreover, he also mentioned that a few of his creations were inspired by the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community on a daily basis. Viewers will be surprised to know that Yannik did not want to appear on TV initially but had to do so since he was running low on money. Thus, with him winning the $1 million, we can expect him to expand his brand and wow us with further breathtaking designs.

Read More: Is Making The Cut Scripted?