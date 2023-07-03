Marcus Jones From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

Created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, CBS’ ‘Tough as Nails’ is a competition TV series that features a group of hard-working contestants that face off in several challenges similar to real-life situations that test their life skills to the limit. Unlike other reality shows, contestants don’t leave the game even if eliminated as they keep having opportunities to win additional prizes via team challenges. In the meanwhile, the winning individual wins the grand prize of $200,000. In the fifth installment, Marcus Jones is one of the contestants who gains the attention of many viewers with his impressive ways of coming out of several challenges. If you are eager to know more about him, we have got you covered!

Marcus Jones’ Age and Background

Standing at around 6’4″ or 6’5,” Marcus Jones was born in September 1972 in Fort Worth, Texas. Given his big stature, people around him tend to take him to be an aggressive and competitive fellow. But to everyone’s surprise, he is pretty fun-loving and probably one of the most gentle out of the 12 contestants of ‘Tough as Nails’ season 5. Also, he seems to be a free-spirited guy who loves hanging out and gels quickly with new people.

Marcus Jones’ Profession

Marcus Jones works as a CO2 technician, moving 3000-pound canisters from one place to another. In the past, he has been an athlete, testing his physical capabilities on the regular, as well as a coach, training others to fulfill their potential. Owing to his personality and experience as a coach, he took on the role of the crew boss for his team in the show’s fifth season, wherein he took over and everyone got to see another side of him.

Besides all that, Marcus is an actor and a model, featuring in various movies and commercials. According to reports, it was back in 2007, when he got on the stage to model for the very first time and seriously considered pursuing it as a career. He seems to be living his dream as he is signed as the VIP Male Model Ambassador of a modeling agency named Couture La Rouge LLC. He has been featured in a Ford Commercial and has modeled for some clothing articles of a clothing brand called Cheddar Chaser Clothing Company.

As an actor, Marcus has been featured in quite a few TV movies and short films. For instance, he plays the role of Cory in the short film titled ‘Broken Pieces,’ which is written and directed by Erica T. Capri, the Referee in ‘Vindication,’ and Blaze in the horror movie ‘The Red Room.’ So, while being a CO2 technician, his career as an actor and model is thriving as well.

Marcus Jones’ Wife

Marcus Jones is a married man but chooses to keep the details of his wife under wraps. However, it is known that the married couple goes on drives and regular dates in restaurants. Although they seem to be head over heels in love with each other, they seemingly don’t have any children of their own, as of writing. Anyway, we wish the couple a happy married life and lots of prosperity and success in the future!

Read More: Who is Elizabeth Rillera From Tough as Nails?