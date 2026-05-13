Margo’s Got Money Troubles Episode 7 Recap: Lariat Takedown

Margo Millet faces down the barrel of uncertainty and frustration in episode 7 of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles.’ After her real identity gets leaked in connection to her OnlyFans, the single mother’s life takes a drastic turn, most notably so, in the custody demands she receives from Mark, the father of her child. Her former English Lit professor hasn’t shown any interest in wanting to be a part of baby Bodhi’s life since he learned of the pregnancy. However, now that he has decided to contest Margo’s eligibility as a mother, he’s pulling out all stops and vying for full custody. Naturally, the scales are tipped out of Margo’s favor, whose financial and professional situation casts her in an unpleasant light. Worse yet, as the pressure of the legal battle ahead increases, certain aspects of the protagonist’s life fold, promising grave outcomes. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Margo and Mark Enter Mediation

After Mark files for full custody over Bodhi, Margo has no choice but to seek out legal counsel. Fortunately for her, Jinx’s old friend from his wrestling days, Linda Sawkins, aka Lace, has veered into a law practice. The lawyer helps the young mother understand her options in this situation. Since splitting custody with Mark is non-negotiable and challenging his demands in court promises a long and expensive route, the Millets decide on mediation. Jinx, who is on the other end of a restraining order from the professor, cannot be anywhere near the meeting, making Shyanne the only source of support and comfort for her daughter. Thus, as Margo and Mark go into the mediation with their respective lawyers, Shyanne is left alone in the waiting area with Elizabeth Gable.

In the meeting, Mark and his attorneys pull no punches. He insists that Margo is an unfit mother based on her work as an OnlyFans model. He attacks every aspect of her life and her future, insinuating that her identity as a sex worker will influence her social life, and subsequently the kind of environment Bodhi will grow up in. Moreover, he claims that Margo’s son will suffer the consequences of her career once he gets old enough to learn about it. Meanwhile, Shyanne suffers through the company of Elizabeth, who implies that her son has been the real victim in this scenario. She claims that Margo preyed upon her professor on purpose to exploit and extort him in the future. As a result, Shyanne ends up punching the woman, earning herself a ticket into the police department and possibly out of any future mediation meetings.

Margo and Susie Pull Jinx Out of a Morbid Situation

In the aftermath of the mediation meeting, Shyanne gets picked up from the police station by Kenny, and Margo returns home. After a conversation with Susie, she realizes that her father has been in a depressive stupor and has locked himself in the bathroom for over an hour. Initially, the duo simply assumes he must be meditating. However, when Jinx refuses to answer their many calls, it becomes evident that something else is going on. This compels Margo to break in through the locked bathroom door. On the other side, she finds her father in the bathtub with a heroin syringe in his arm. Once the girls realize what is happening, they rush to save Jinx from his own overdose attempt.

Simply pulling the former wrestler out of the tub proves to be a challenge, and Margo almost drowns in the bathtub in the process. Once Jinx has been pulled out, Susie tries to administer CPR before Margo finally administers the right medicine needed to counteract the heroin. Thus, Jinx finally wakes again. Later, medical help arrives, and he’s taken away to be admitted into a hospital. At the hospital, Lace has a serious conversation with Margo, in which she tells her about Mark’s order for a 730 eval, which will include a conversation with a psychiatrist and a home inspection. This means the young woman will have to ask her father to move out of her apartment as soon as possible to ensure Mark and his attorney can’t use Jinx and his relapse as a weapon against Margo.

Susie and Margo Recieve a Surprise Visit From Child Protective Services

In the aftermath of Jinx’s hospital visit, Margo remains torn up about having to essentially kick her father out of her house. She knows that the latter needs the help and support of his family now more than ever. Yet, there’s no denying that Jinx showed incredible irresponsibility and lack of judgment by getting high in the house with Bodhi around. Therefore, the young mother has little to no choice in the matter. Fortunately for the former wrestler, Shyanne still rents out her old apartment, largely for storage reasons, after moving in with Kenny following their marriage. Therefore, she lets the father of her daughter crash in her old place, albeit with a string of strict rules.

However, before he can fully move out of Margo’s place, a new surprise shows up at their doorstep. As it turns out, an anonymous caller, likely Mark, has called the child protective services on Margo, initiating an immediate home inspection of the household. This proves to be a problem since Jinx’s moving-out process hasn’t entirely finished just yet. Given the circumstances, their option is to remain forthright about Jinx’s recent drug abuse and relapse. The CPS agents take a look around the house and make their preliminary observations. Afterward, they declare that due to Jinx’s condition, the entire household will have to undergo a drug test as protocol. Ultimately, this unexpected visit will have a lasting impact on Margo’s ongoing custody battle.

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