Who is Mark Brett? Who Plays Him in The Four Seasons?

Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons‘ brings back the group of friends who have been with each other through thick and thin over several decades of their friendship. The second season is set a few months after Nick’s death, with every person in the group processing it in their own way. One of those people is his ex-wife, Anne, who is struggling to find a purpose in her life. She also seems to have given up on any possibility of a romance. But that changes when Mark Brett comes into the picture. Spending some time with Mark leads Anne to realize that perhaps there is still a lot left in her life. The character also becomes a lovable addition to Season 2 as it brings a sense of levity, not just for Anne, but for the entire group. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Steve Pasquale Infuses Mark Brett With His Charm

Steve Pasquale plays the role of Mark Brett in the second season of ‘The Four Seasons.’ He is known for his work in TV shows like ‘Six Feet Under,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ and ‘The People vs. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story,’ among other things. He has also appeared in movies like ‘Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem’ and ‘American Son.’ Pasquale found his love for acting after an injury in high school left him unable to pursue a professional career in football. As he explored new passions, he ended up joining the school musical, where he fell in love with the art of acting, and never looked back.

Pasquale started his career in theatre and has become a notable name in the world of Broadway. He has received several awards and nominations for the varied roles he morphed into on the stage. Some of his notable credits include Kenny Leon’s ‘American Son,’ Jason Robert Brown’s The Bridges of Madison County,’ the production of ‘Junk’ by Lincoln Center Theatre, and the production of ‘The Robber Bridegroom’ at Roundabout Theatre Company. For the latter, he won the Lucille Lortel Award. Apart from acting, he also creates music and has released two albums, ‘Somethin’ Like Love’ and ‘Some Other Time.’

In ‘The Four Seasons,’ Pasquale appears as a breath of fresh air in the form of Matt, who shakes things up for the core group. He comes into the picture when Jack befriends him at the beach. Following Nick’s death, Jack has been trying to keep up the things they used to do together, but much of it has been playing sports and talking about things that no other member of the group is interested in. Despite her best efforts, Kate cannot fill that role for Jack, and that’s when Mark Brett arrives as a godsend. He and Jack immediately click, and soon, they end up talking to each other about the things they cannot share with others. Later, Kate and Jack set him up with Anne, who is not interested in pursuing a fling, but Jack manages to charm her as well.

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