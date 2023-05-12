Mary Henderson-Uloho: Where is the Queer Eye Season 7 Hero Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ is the epitome of makeover reality shows owing to the sheer compassion involved at every step of the way. After all, it follows five talented specialists known together to be the “Fab Five” as they guide individuals (“Heroes”) down a path of self-improvement to help them lead their best possible lives. Amongst them in season 7 was thus the incredibly inspiring Maryam “Mary” Henderson-Uloho — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her and her current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Mary Henderson-Uloho’s Queer Eye Journey

From the moment we first came across Mary with her soulful eyes and bright smile, it was evident she has been through a lot in life in terms of both familial and social aspects. And it turns out to be true — the mother of seven had been married off to her first baby daddy at 16 without there being any love as he was rich, plus she had also been to prison. She’d actually arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, on a vacation from Florida but never left because she found herself behind bars for 12½ years and on parole for 12½ more, throughout which she felt like she wasn’t her own person.

It was then Mary established her SisterHearts thrift store as an employment opportunity for previously incarcerated inmates because she knew precisely how hard it can get for one to reintegrate into society. That’s because she herself had been homeless and boundless for a while before realizing her true path of helping others, leading her to create opportunities and learn more about how to achieve her goals. However, according to her partner Anthony Taylor, whom she’d met through her own program, the only person she hasn’t been able to help is herself — she has a home, personal belongings, and loved ones, but she’s still not “decarcerated” as she lives in a sense of fear.

That’s when the Fab Five came into the picture to help Mary realize she was not only a successful businesswoman but also a woman deserving of love and affection from her family. While fashion expert Tan France subsequently helped her find her style in African-design flowy dresses and grooming specialist Jonathan Van Ness made her feel free by turning her long dreads to a full afro, food expert Antoni Porowski made her reconnect with the therapeutic art of cooking. As for interior designer Bobby Berk, he sophisticatedly redid her whole home while still keeping a lot of color and quantity, whereas culture specialist Karamo Brown sparked her communication with her family.

Where is Mary Henderson-Uloho Now?

From what we can tell, Arabi, Louisiana, resident Mary is still the proud owner-operator of SisterHearts Thrifty Collectables, a public speaker, a professional real estate investor, as well as the CEO of SisterHearts Inc. The latter is actually her own organization, through which she spreads her message of “decarceration” — the process of reversing prison trauma in inmates as they’ve always been “dehumanized, demoralized and desensitized.” Then, coming to her motivational speaking, apart from decarceration, she actually specializes in a variety of other matters such as retail, community engagement, business development, community empowerment, and entrepreneur training as well.

Though arguably the most significant facet to note here is that Mary has continued on the path of positivity, confidence, care, and affection the Fab Five had helped her carve. In fact, the 66-year-old still keeps her hair in an afro, wears whatever her heart desires, and has maintained a new line of communication with her loved ones, all the while managing to expand her business. Moreover, it looks like she and Anthony Taylor are still happily, romantically involved — together, these two decarceration specialists are doing their best to support not just others but also one another in building a stable, joyous life.

