Mary McDonnell: TFOTHOU Star Was Married to Actor Randle Mell For Over Thirty Years

The unscrupulous dreariness of lies, deceit and power take center stage in Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’ The horror drama series revolves around Roderick Usher and his twin sister Madeline, who live in a mansion with secrets of its own. Based on Edgar Allen Poe’s 1839 short story, creator Mike Flanagan reimagines the signature portent omens of the author’s memorable work in this series.

Having built a pharmaceutical company from the ground up, siblings Roderick and Madeline find themselves encountering the unexpected when the heirs to their dynasty start dying. Embodying the unnerving character of Madeline, actress Mary McDonnell has garnered the attention of several fans. Given the portrayal of horror and gothic mystery in the family drama, fans now wonder more about the actress’ family. So, if you also want to know more, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Mary McDonell’s Previous Relationships

From a 20-year run with the Long Wharf Theater Company to a memorable presence in television and films, Mary McDonnell’s ability to embody characters has won the hearts of several generations. While her spellbinding portrayals have left audiences speechless, her personal life has also interested many. The actress who won her breakthrough role in the Kevin Costner starrer ‘Stands with a Fist’ was married to Randle Mell for over three decades before calling it quits.

Mary and Randle had first met each other during the filming of ‘Grand Canyon’ in 1984. It wasn’t long before the duo decided to take things to the next level. In an interview with the Press of Atlantic City, the actress confirmed that before meeting her husband, she had dated a lot of actors. However, she was extremely cautious when it came to choosing the right man.

Besides dating men who didn’t come from a big family, wanted a big family or loved sports, Mary had hoped to find a person who was incredibly talented. To her surprise, her ex-husband, Randle, met all these criteria. In addition to suiting the ideals of her perfect man, the duo connected deeply thanks to the solid foundation of their friendship. Given their shared values and views, it wasn’t long before Mary and Randle decided to come together in holy matrimony.

Despite sharing more than thirty years of companionship, the couple faced several power struggles. The actress had confirmed that, given their stubborn personalities, she and Randle would face tough times. Surprisingly, it was the same stubbornness that would, in turn, help them get through rough waters. Nevertheless, their relationship seemed to crumble after their Pacific Palisades house was put on the market.

Giving way to speculations and rumors, it wasn’t long before the couple’s divorce was confirmed publicly. The duo had filed for legal separation in July 2021 after 37 years of marriage. However, the couple sought the court’s permission to get a legal separation instead of dissolution of marriage. Given the nature of these kinds of separations, it is unclear what was the reason for their parting.

Is Mary McDonnell Married? Does She Have Kids?

Since making the decision to part ways with her ex-husband, the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ actress has decided to keep her life under wraps. So, as far as we can tell, Mary McDonnell is currently single.

Nevertheless, she continues to enjoy life and take in new experiences in a stride. Having turned 71, Mary recently took to her Instagram account to share a unique perspective on love. She wrote, “Life is FRAKKIN HARD and full of twists that break our hearts. But it’s also extraordinarily sublime once we realize that moving along with a heart broken open is actually not so bad but can be the very best!.”

Besides sharing warm words of wisdom, the Academy Award-nominated actress also shares the bliss of life with her children, Olivia and Michael. Despite keeping up with a busy schedule, she likes to spend time with friends and family and accrue new experiences. In addition, Mary is a staunch activist and has been vocal about her views on the SAG-AFTRA strike. So, even though romance may not be on the cards for the actress at the time, it is apparent that several great things still lay ahead for Mary McDonnell.

