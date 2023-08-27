MasterChef Season 7: Where Are They Now?

Coalescing creativity, taste, and speed, ‘MasterChef’ follows several individuals as they try to win in an intense cooking competition. The series follows amateur home cooks who compete in a series of competitions to win the cash prize of $250,000. As the contestants get judged by acclaimed chefs, they try to put their best foot forward and break into the restaurant industry. Released in 2016, season 7 of ‘MasterChef’ features an equally competitive strike. So, if you’re also curious to learn where the contestants are these days, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where is Shaun O’Neale Now?

Having won the cooking competition, the DJ turned Chef walked away with $250,000 and a cookbook deal from the show. Since then, Shaun has toured the world and experienced the best of the culinary world by attending food festivals, events, and pop-ups. In his 40s, the star teamed up with contestant Benjamin Browning to open Larrea, his first restaurant in Las Vegas. In addition to appearing as a guest on the subsequent seasons of ‘MasterChef,’ Shaun has also competed on ‘MasterChef Celebrity Throwdown.’

He has also appeared in shows like ‘Best in Food,’ and ‘Home & Family.’ Shaun released his first cookbook in 2017, entitled ‘My Modern American Table.’ He has also worked as a celebrity chef at several events and even mentored kids at Camp MasterChef. Apart from his ever-evolving success, Shaun also offers online cooking classes for Craftsy. With a burgeoning online following, the Instagram influencer and YouTube creator is currently the Executive Chef at Sysco Las Vegas and serving as an Ambassador for Pitboss Grills. On the personal front, Shaun enjoys equal happiness with his girlfriend, Bailey.

Where is Brandi Mudd Now?

Leaving behind her post as an Elementary School Teacher, Brandi successfully managed to climb to the top. After leaving the show as a runner-up, Brandin successfully sold out a 50-person dinner in Brandenburg, Kentucky. She later opened several communal tables and a catering business titled Southern Flair with Chef Brandi LLC. She also returned to ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’ once again. In her 30s, the television personality is also an Instagram influencer and TikTok creator. In addition to regularly posting recipes and tips on her blog and website, the mother of three also shares tidbits about her cooking process online.

Where is David Williams Now?

Despite a burgeoning career as a professional poker player, David decided to give cooking a serious chance. After losing out the top spot to Shaun O’Neale, David has continued to use his skills and acumen for his career. The star is also known for being a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ player. At 43, David has since retired from poker and is currently working as a Jpeg Dealer. He is based in Las Vegas with his daughter, Liliana. While David hasn’t pursued cooking professionally, the star still enjoys his success with his daughter, friends, and family.

Where is Tanorria Askew Now?

After ranking fourth on the FOX cooking show, credit union coordinator Tanorria has accelerated her path to success. Tanorria is currently working at EDGE Mentoring as an Emerging Leader Advisor. The social activist is also the Co-Owner and creator of ‘Black Girls Eating,’ a podcast where Tanorria likes to raise cultural awareness. Aside from this, she has also kickstarted her dreams of becoming a professional chef. The television personality established Tanorria’s Table in 2015. The company is a professional chef service that provides dining for home parties and even delivers customized menus. In her 30s, she also has a website and online store where fans can learn more about the intersectional television personality, author, social activist, and entrepreneur. On the personal front, Tanorria is married to Johnny Nicks and continues to enjoy her exponentating success with her family and friends.

Where is Daniel “Dan” Paustian Now?

The comedian and bartender came to be known for his endearing personality on the show. Since his exit, the star has branched out into acting, food blogging, and writing as well. The Charlotte native went on to open his restaurant Flavor City, where he is also the Head Chef. He also hosts and produces Hard Lemonade, a live show known for representing comedians and musicians. Approaching his 30s, Dan has also appeared in productions like ‘Last Place Trophy,’ ‘Community,’ ‘Mom,’ and ‘I Wrote This For You.’ On the personal front, the dog dad likes to keep his dating life private but enjoys spending time with his friends and colleagues.

Where is Katie Dixon Now?

The Southern Miss alumna left the cooking show in high spirits. Since her exit, the wife and mother of two has also become a businesswoman. She established Birdhouse Cafe in 2017, a restaurant in West Hattiesburg, where she takes cooking classes for children and adults. Fans and readers can also find a range of power foods, service meals, and healthy treats in her cafe.

Katie is also a spokesperson for the MS UProot Campaign. Apart from using food to hone health, Katie is also a certified personal trainer and loves to help her clients holistically. The renowned chef is also an avid traveler and loves to draw global influences on the plate. The television personality in her 30s offers cooking classes, meal plans, and catering services as well. When she’s not engaged in work assignments, Katie likes to unwind and spend time with her daughters – Steve, Kate, and Risi.

Where is Nathan Barnhouse Now?

After becoming famous for cooking in their bowtie, the Pennsylvania native returned to college to finish their degree in Theatrical Studies. Nathan also changed their name to Nathanael Coe and has since worked in several local productions. In their 20s, they have appeared in theatrical works like ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Deathtrap,’ and ‘Present Laughter.’ While they are no longer a chef, they still like to explore their creativity through different forms of expression.

Where is Eric Howard Now?

The fireman from Queens eventually went on to establish his monopoly in the New York restaurant scene. He is now a Chef and Food Consultant who is continuously expanding his passion for cooking into a successful career. Having worked with different restaurants, food festivals, and notable people, the star has also been featured on Food Network’s ‘The Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.’ From several appearances in the media, Eric is a Partner at Gramercy Ale House, a restaurant in New York. Approaching his 30s, Eric is also an ambassador for Pitboss Grills and regularly shares tips and tricks for cooking online. He also hopes to establish his own restaurant someday. The star is married to Olivia Howard, a florist and food enthusiast. The couple recently welcomed their daughter Josie into the world.

Where is Terence “Terry” Mueller Now?

A professional handyman, Terry came to be known for his record-setting individual wins on the show. Since his elimination from the competition, the man in his 40s has returned to his work as a contractual worker. Initially, the television personality had attended several cooking events. However, he later took a step back from a life in the media. Based in California, the husband and father continues to embrace new challenges with the support of his loved ones.

Where is Diamond Alexander Now?

The former Miss San Diego became the first person to be eliminated from the Top 10 contestants of the show. Nevertheless, the proud vegetarian has found success outside of television as well. Diamond returned to her job as a UI/UX designer. She is currently working with Buoy as a Freelance Brand and Web Designer. Over the years, the television personality has held roles with companies like Talent Reef, KPMG, and Advice Pay. Based in Washington with her family, Diamond uses her intersectional experiences as a sports nutritionist, pageant winner, and chef to embark on new paths and adventures. While the star likes to keep her personal information under wraps, it is apparent that she’s continuously accelerating on the path to unbound personal and professional success.

Read More: MasterChef Season 6: Where Are They Now?