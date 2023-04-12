Masterchef Season 8: Where Are They Now?

‘MasterChef‘ is a world-renowned cooking reality show that puts amateur cooks through grueling and demanding challenges in an effort to discover the best of the best. Mentored, coached, and judged by the who’s who of the food industry, the show demands its contestants to be perfect in their approach, leaving no room for mistakes. Besides, with a massive cash prize on the line, the contestants give it their all as they battle for the coveted title of ‘MasterChef.’ With the show offering a massive platform in order to kickstart a career in the food industry, let’s find out where the ‘MasterChef’ season 8 cast is today, shall we?

Where is Dino Angelo Luciano Now?

Dino Angelo Luciano’s journey to culinary stardom is nothing short of inspiring. Growing up in Bensonhurst, New York, he discovered his love for food at a young age. However, his passion for dance took center stage, and he pursued a career in the performing arts. Despite his success as a dancer, Dino never lost his love for cooking and continued to experiment with recipes in his spare time. Dino’s unique culinary style, which incorporated bold flavors and unexpected twists on traditional dishes, impressed the judges and earned him the title of ‘MasterChef’ season 8 winner. This victory catapulted him into the culinary spotlight and opened the door to new opportunities.

Following his win, Dino embraced his newfound culinary fame and continued to push the boundaries of traditional cooking. As the CEO of The Gourmet Rabbit, he hosted various exclusive dinners and pop-up dining experiences, each showcasing his creativity and passion for food. His dishes were a fusion of Italian and American cuisines, reflecting his upbringing in a traditional Italian household and his experience as a New Yorker. In 2018, Dino accepted the position of Executive Chef at Muse and Market, a restaurant located in Phoenix, Arizona. He has also been working as the Executive Chef at Stella Resto since November 2018. The chef is in a relationship with another chef. However, he has not disclosed her identity to protect her privacy.

Where is Eboni Henry Now?

Eboni Henry is a talented cook who gained national recognition as the runner-up of MasterChef season 8. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Eboni worked as an addiction counselor before her culinary skills caught the attention of the MasterChef judges. Throughout the competition, Eboni wowed the judges with her creativity, passion for food, and ability to infuse her dishes with her personal story and experiences.

In addition to her work as a private chef, Eboni has also been featured in cookery videos on Youtube alongside Jacoby Ponder, a fellow MasterChef alum. Together, they share their love of food and cooking with their viewers, providing tips and tricks for creating delicious dishes at home. She also owns Energy Vixen Studios, which was featured on Foodnetwork and Fox. The “world’s sexiest chef” has also made appearances in ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime’ in 2022.

Where is Jason Wang Now?

Jason Wang, a former high school music teacher from Newton, Massachusetts, was the runner-up on the show. Although he didn’t win the title, Jason’s culinary skills and passion for food captured the hearts of viewers and judges alike. Throughout the competition, he showcased his creativity and culinary prowess, impressing the judges with his unique dishes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason J. Wang 王凱傑 (@jasonjangywang) After MasterChef, Jason pursued his passion for cooking and went on to become a professional chef and culinary instructor. He has also become a popular television personality, hosting cooking shows such as ‘Jason’s Table: Shocked & Surprised’ and other cookery shows, where he shares his culinary expertise and knowledge with audiences around the world. The Boston University alum is a popular Culinary Educator in Plenty Program at Lovin’ Spoonfuls. Aside from his culinary pursuits, Jason is also a talented tenor singer, and he occasionally freelances as a performer. He is also the Tenor at Boston Baroque. His love for music and food has led him to combine the two, often incorporating musical elements into his culinary events. Where is Caitlin “Cate” Meade Now? Cate Meade is a talented chef and nutritionist originally from Chicago, Illinois. She gained nationwide recognition as a contestant on ‘MasterChef’ season 8, where she showcased her culinary skills and passion for healthy cooking. Despite being eliminated in episode 19 after a cheese souffle skills test against Dino, Cate continued to pursue her love for food and nutrition. Following her stint on ‘MasterChef,’ Cate decided to pursue a career as a personal meal-prep chef, offering a range of culinary services to clients in the Chicago area. She specializes in creating healthy and delicious meals for individuals and families who are short on time but still want to enjoy nutritious, home-cooked meals. Her personal meal-prep service is popular among busy professionals, athletes, and families who appreciate the convenience and quality of her meals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Cate (@wildwoodschef) In addition to meal prep, Cate also offers private dining experiences and cookery classes for those who want to learn how to cook healthy, delicious meals in their own kitchen. She is also the Founder and Head Chef at Cate’s Kitchen Fit. Cate’s success as a chef and nutritionist led her to return to the MasterChef kitchen for season 12, which was titled ‘MasterChef: Back to Win.’

Where is Jeff Philbin Now?

Jeff Philbin is a talented chef and marketing professional originally from Tampa, Florida. Despite not making it to the final stages of the competition, Jeff continued to pursue his love for food and cooking. After ‘MasterChef,’ he returned to his previous role as a Marketing Director at Helicon until June 2018. In his role as a restaurant consultant, Jeff used his expertise in marketing and branding to help restaurant owners improve their businesses. He worked with clients to develop marketing strategies, create menus, and improve customer service. As a private chef, he created personalized menus for clients and provided private dining experiences in their homes.

Jeff is the Director of Business Strategy and Partner at an advertising company called Schifino Lee Advertising + Branding. Jeff’s passion for cooking and creativity in the kitchen is evident in his online presence. He shares his favorite recipes on his website and social media platforms, and he frequently appears on local cookery segments to share his tips and tricks with viewers.

