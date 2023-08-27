MasterChef Season 9: Where Are They Now?

Competing in a series of challenges to become the best amateur home cook, ‘MasterChef’ features a group of individuals trying to put their best foot forward and walking away with a cash prize of $250,000. The cooking series dives into numerous challenges judged by world-renowned chefs and intense pressure tests that test the skill and acumen of home cooks. Released in 2018, season 9 of ‘MasterChef’ features an equally taut premise filled with culinary experiments and delicacies. So, if you’re also curious to learn more about the contestants these days, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where is Gerron Hurt Now?

The English teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, made history by becoming the first Black man to win ‘MasterChef.’ Since rising to prominence through the hit cooking show, Gerron has been exploring new heights. The star went on to establish his restaurant Southern Ego Truck, where he works as the Head Chef. Gerron aims to bring the taste of southern dishes to everyone’s palette and hopes to achieve an intersectional cooking experience. In his 30s, Gerron is also a Cameo and YouTube creator. Fans and readers can also find his recipes and tricks on his online channels. On the personal front, Gerron also enjoys spending time with his wife, Brandi, and their children – Harlee and Hendrix.

Where is Ashley Mincey Now?

Despite losing the top spot to Gerron, Ashley has remained steadfast on the path to expanding her culinary skills. In addition to using her platform to showcase her cooking skills, Ashley has also become a private chef and offers her dining services to clients in South Florida. The social media creator also has several online services and kits for fans to peruse. In her 30s, Ashley has also worked as a recipe developer and showcased her talents at several pop-up dining events. The culinary artist also established her brand Envie By Mincey and delivers several cooking services through the same. She has also appeared on Hulu’s ‘Best in Dough,’ and ‘Women in Pizza.’ On the personal front, Ashley likes to remain tight-lipped.

Where is Cesar Cano Now?

The high school teacher took an unexpected rise and established himself as a forerunner on the show slowly. Since his exit from the competition, Cesar has returned to educating children and taken the position of an English teacher at the Pasadena Memorial High. Nevertheless, he still retains an interest in cooking and has even conducted several charity cooking events. Cesar has also provided his private dining and cooking services to clients. In 2019, he took the position of culinary instructor and taught novice cooks at Camp Masterchef as well. The television personality uses Instagram and YouTube to showcase his culinary skills and expertise in the kitchen. In his 30s, Cesar also enjoys spending time with his girlfriend Crystal and exploring new eateries and restaurants.

Where is Samantha Daily Now?

Only a college student during season 9, Samantha still managed to showcase her exceptional knowledge and acumen during season 9. The television personality appeared on the series once again in season 12, ‘MasterChef: Back to Win.’ Over the years, Samantha has worked in a bakery and even ran her cooking classes. In 2019, she enrolled in the International Culinary Center in Manhattan and decided to refine her skills in the kitchen under Gordon Ramsay. Shortly after graduating from culinary school, she worked at a restaurant in New York. Samantha relocated to Iowa in 2020 and worked as a Cake Decorator and Wedding coordinator at The Bake Shoppe Des Moines. In her 20s, Samantha is currently an Instagram influencer and has an ever-evolving following. In addition to showcasing her skills online, Samatha also enjoys spending time with her partner, Calvin Dixon.

Where is Bowen Li Now?

Like Samantha, Bowen also chose to redeem himself and reappeared on ‘MasterChef: Back to Win.’ While he failed to walk away with the top spot in season 12, Bowen Li has still established himself as an emerging name in the industry. Approaching his 30s, the star has taught cooking classes and established Bowen Bistro along with his husband, David Li. Once a commercial pilot, Bowen now experiences the thrill of life behind the stove. Based in Indiana, Bowen enjoys showcasing his skills online and regularly takes to Instagram to post snippets of his expertise.

Where is Farhan Momin Now?

The Vanderbilt University alum brought his culinary expertise from Southeast Asia onto the plate. After placing sixth in the season, Farhan returned to college and finished his degree in dentistry. However, the television personality is no longer just a practising dentist. In addition to donning the white coat, he also wears the chef’s hat and offers private chef and catering services in Georgia. Farhan opened his restaurant, Atlanta Halal Meat & Food, in Suwanee and has since worked in several pop-ups as well. Approaching his 30s, Farhan has also opened Farmo Cooks and oversees the operations as well. The Indian-American recently tied the knot with Sukaina Syed and continues to showcase his culinary skills online.

Where is Julia Danno Now?

Having been brought up in her father’s restaurant, food was more than just sustenance for Julia. After losing the top spot, Julia continued to expand her portfolio by working on pop-ups, selling her cakes and offering private dining services. Subsequently, she returned to season 12 but sustained a heavy loss during filming. After a long battle, Julia’s father breathed his last around the time Julia flew to California for filming. Since then, the star has opened up a GoFundMe page where she hopes to generate enough funds in order to open her own bakery and restaurant. In her 40s, Julia is currently an Instagram influencer and is the owner of Juju’s Chicago-style Cheesecake. On the personal front, the television personality continues to enjoy life with her mother, family and friends.

Where is Shanika Patterson Now?

The Florida-based chef went on to complete her training at the Culinary Institute of America at the Pearl. Not just this, Shanika returned to ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’ and went on to compete as a semi-finalist. The culinary trailblazer is currently based in San Antonio, Texas, where she works as a Chef at SNR Foods. Shanika has also worked as a Pastry Chef at Savor, The Culinary Institute of America. While the television personality likes to keep her personal life concealed, it is apparent that the woman in her 30s is on the path to achieving personal and professional success.

Where is Taylor Waltmon Now?

With varied interests and exceptional skills, Taylor established herself as a forerunner in the competition. After exiting at the ninth position, Taylor returned to her life in sales and corporate. In her 30s, the television personality went on to work as a Sales Executive at Q1 Media. Currently, she is the Vice President of Sales Development and Training at Q1. Based in Austin, Texas, Taylor was also an Instructor at a local cycling studio. The novice chef also got married and gave birth to two daughters subsequently. While the star likes to maintain her family’s privacy, she still hopes to achieve several milestones with her little unit.

Where is Emily Hallock Now?

After losing out on season 9 because of a simple mistake, Emily returned to season 12 to get another chance at winning the competition. Emily went on to compete in the semi-finals in ‘MasterChef: Back to Win,’ and has since used her experience and knowledge in consumer insights to become an industry leader in the food industry. In her 30s, the television personality is currently the Manager of Consumer Insights at Vital Proteins, where she conducts foundational research studies to deliver insights on trends in the industry.

She has also continued her journey as a culinary extraordinaire by maintaining an ever-evolving online community. Fans and readers can find Emily’s recipes, demos and tips on gardening and baking through her Instagram account. Emily also enjoys travelling with her partner, John Pacci and regularly uploads her latest recipes and tips on her website.

