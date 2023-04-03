Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar From Race to Survive Alaska: Everything We Know

USA Network’s ‘Race To Survive: Alaska’ is an adventure reality show where duos of athletes and survivors compete against each other and race for the prize of $500,000. One of the eight teams includes Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar, who are ready to employ their competence, knowledge, and aptitude about all they’ve learned so far from their fearless journeys. If they’ve piqued your interest too, you’re not alone because all the viewers are curious to learn more about their background. So, without further ado, here’s what you must know about these tough contestants.

Max and Christian’s Age and Background

Max, 33, and Christian, 25, both enjoy exploring the wilderness; the two were introduced through mutual friends and have been on several adventures together. As an athlete and cascade lover, Max is gifted with excellent bushcraft abilities. He currently resides in Seattle and aspires to break the stereotypes of African-American athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

Max is an elite survivalist and photographer with great snowboarding and storytelling skills. At the age of 25, he went on to hike the Pacific Crest Trail’s Washington part, which is 550 miles long. His father, an Ivorian African artist, and his mother, an avid supporter of his dreams, pushed him to pursue his passion for camping and hiking.

Christian grew up in Arizona and resided there with his family until he was 15. Later he moved to Seattle and followed his true calling of climbing on ice, trail running, and skiing. As a young boy, he was always fascinated by canyons, mountains, and deserts. He is an avid follower and believer of philosophies like hedonism and masochism.

Max and Christian’s Profession

Max participated in one of the toughest reality shows, i.e., ‘Naked and Afraid,’ where he completed a total of six challenges. He was also in season 3 of ‘Ed Stafford: First Man Out,’ where survival experts are pitted against explorer Ed Stafford. The ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ contestant actively collaborates with snowboard sponsors, other athletes, production companies, and outdoor brands. As of now, he is a part of The Service Board, a non-profit organization that serves BIPOC youth in Seattle so they can experience the outdoors. Moreover, he’s also an amazing writer who sometimes pens travel blogs for Ski Utah.

Christian is a mountaineer, athlete, and personal trainer certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He provides his services to several clients and has so far spent thousands of hours in his profession, achieving mastery. He uses a goal-based training approach to manage his clientele and bring results for them. In November 2021, he became the brand ambassador of Arc’teryx Seattle, an outdoor equipment shop.

Are Max and Christian Dating Anyone?

After being in a long-term relationship with Chelsea Anastasia Pello since supposedly 2015, Max proposed to the love of his life on April 28, 2019, in the Reflection Canyons in Utah. The couple undoubtedly loves outdoor dates where they can go canoeing, hiking, swimming, or having a lovely picnic. Max and Chelsea tied the knot on November 11, 2022, at a gorgeous sunset wedding and seemed inseparable.

Christian has kept his current dating life under wraps, but it seems like he dated Paloma Farkas, an athlete and Rock and Alpine guide from 2016 to 2017. The duo separated due to unstated reasons, and his ex-girlfriend is now married to another gentleman. Needless to say, both Max and Christian have the skills and expertise to survive the show and even win it. We’d love to see how they traverse their problems as a team and what challenges they face on the trail.

Read More: Best Survival TV Shows