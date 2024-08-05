Kevin Turen Tribute on MaXXXine: Who was He? How Did He Die?

The slasher-horror film, ‘MaXXXine,’ the third installment in the X film franchise directed by Ti West, depicts the titular protagonist’s transition from a star in the adult film business to a newcomer in the Hollywood food chain. The young starlet has to navigate the treacherous waters of the film industry as she lands a role in the upcoming horror production, ‘The Puritan II.’ As Maxine plots her rise to stardom, the attention of a gruesome serial killer going by the name of The Nightstalker falls on her doorstep. The film’s conclusion sheds light on several things, including a tribute to Kevin Turen, a vital production member and collaborator of West’s.

Kevin Turen Was an Integral Behind the Scenes Member of the X Films

Kevin Turen was a longtime associate of writer and director Ti West, the intellectual capital behind the X film franchise. He was a producer on ‘MaXXXine‘ and was consistently involved in that capacity across all the films in the X franchise, holding a strong relationship with West, which was crucial for their partnership on the movies. Turen was born on August 16, 1979, in New York City, New York, where he studied English and Critical Film Studies at Columbia University. He started his movie career with a production credit in the 2005 sports drama ‘Wassup Rockers’ written, directed, and produced by Larry Clark. In June 2012, the producer married actor Evelina Turen, with whom he fathered two children.

By 2014, Turen had amassed numerous achievements within the film business. Filmmaker David S. Goyer hired him to become the president of Phantom Four, Goyer’s production company. While working for the company, he produced Sam Levinson’s 2018 film, ‘Assassination Company.’ Outside his affiliation with West, Turen was a close collaborator with Sam and his wife Ashley, with whom he co-founded Little Lambs Production. The company notably produced the hit HBO drama series, ‘Euphoria,‘ starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney. It also produced another HBO show ‘The Idol,‘ and the 2020 drama film, ‘Pieces of a Woman,‘ which brought Vanessa Kirby a Best Actress nomination from the Academy Awards.

Kevin Turen Passed Away at the Age of 44

On November 12, 2023, Kevin Turen was driving back with his 10-year-old son, Jack, from a tennis tournament when he fainted. Turen’s father, Edward, revealed that his grandson had to take control of the wheel and direct the car to the side of the road before dialing 911. “Jack looked over and his dad had fainted, he thought, at the wheel,” Edward said in an interview. “He had the presence of mind to undo his seat belt, to get on the floor with his left hand [controlling] the brake and the accelerator, his right hand the steering wheel.” Summarizing Jack’s actions into words, he said, “My grandson’s a hero.” According to Edward, officers arrived at the scene in three minutes, but the swift dispatch did not save his son’s life.

Turen passed away due to multiple cardiac-related events after being taken to the hospital. According to a medical examiner’s report, his official diagnosis was death from acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, along with a listed contributing factor of coronary artery disease. Continuing with his description of the tragic event, Edward added, “It’s a horrible story, but there could’ve been two people [hurt].” He was grateful that his grandson had shown the presence of mind to stabilize the situation despite his tender age, resulting in the loss of one less person. After the producer’s death, condolences poured in through social media and other media outlets.

Jay Penske, the CEO of Penske Media Corporation and a friend of Turen, said in a statement, “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensure they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars.” The unexpected death of Turen happened during the post-production of ‘MaXXXine.’ Although he did not get to witness the film’s release on the big screen, his impact within the X film franchise is immortalized through his work and his passion for filmmaking.

