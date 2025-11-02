Is Carney Dead? Is Lane Garrison Leaving Mayor of Kingstown?

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ follows the story of Mike McLusky, the de facto leader of the eponymous town, who is tasked with maintaining an elaborate system of checks and balances between the authorities, the criminals, and the Anchor Bay Correctional Facility. While he secretly longs for a way out of town and its burdens, Mike has no choice but to dive headfirst into every problem that is brought to his attention and ensure that nothing trickles out beyond his range of control. Despite his genius, however, he is not a one-man army and constantly relies on a network of allies from all walks of life, who help him keep the entire ecosystem afloat. While Ian serves as the representative of the police force, and Bunny leads the Crip gang, Carney brings in the perspective of a correctional officer, carefully navigating the most troublesome corners of the town. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Carney’s Shocking Death Pulls the Narrative Into Uncharted Waters

In the final moments of season four episode two, Carney is shot to death by an assassin seemingly sent by the Colombian cartel, who previously tried killing Bunny in the season premiere. What makes the scene all the more shocking is that it follows a moment of relaxation for the character, giving a glimpse into his personal and family life. Carney’s father is the only witness to this murder, and when the assassin locks eyes with him, he chooses to look the other way. Seeing this, the assassin smiles and walks out of the house, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. Although we don’t know the exact reason for Carney’s death, the previous hit on Bunny suggests that there are new competitors in town who wish to claim the drug business for themselves. As a corrections officer who works for Mike McLusky, Carney is of immense value to the criminal ecosystem, and to that end, killing him could have been a message.

One more detail from the episode that stands out is Carney’s brief scuffle with an inmate named Bogota. While Carney has engaged in physical confrontation with the prisoners before, this time he does so to protect Torres, the associate warden. Given Bogota’s connections to the drug trafficking network, it is possible that this violent exchange might have led to the shooting, but Carney’s history as a prison guard renders this unlikely. Notably, the assassin’s decision to let Carney’s father live indicates that the murder was likely professional. Although the latter has a chance to talk to the police, such a future is unlikely due to the fear instilled into him by the killer. This adds a layer of tragedy to Carney’s death, as his father is not even allowed to mourn or seek justice in a complete emotional capacity.

Over the years, Carney goes from being a rookie correctional officer to Kareem‘s right-hand man, and a large reason for this promotion is his alliance with Mike. As such, the fourth season comes as a surprise blow to their partnership, since the new warden, Nina Hobbs, has no interest in furthering Carney’s position of importance. Although he tries every trick in his bag to regain his former footing, the plans go nowhere. Instead, a new officer, Cindy Stephens, is introduced to the show and ends up guarding the administrative segregation region, where Kyle McLusky is incarcerated. In light of Carney’s demise, the scene from episode one, where he gives her a guided tour, gains a new meaning, as it can be seen as Carney handing the torch to a new generation. With the loss of one of his most valuable allies, Mike will likely rely on Cindy as his new eyes and ears in prison, now more than ever.

Actor Lane Garrison’s Role in Mayor of Kingstown Has Likely Come to an End

With Carney dead, the possibility of actor Lane Garrison reprising his role in the future is exceedingly slim. While it is possible that Carney might be shown in future episodes as a corpse, a flashback, or through a voiceover, none of these ideas strongly indicate the actor returning for a proactive role in the story. Garrison first joined the cast during season 2, and over the course of episodes, he steadily established himself as one of the most recognizable figures in the show. The actor’s approach to playing Carney blends wit and gravitas to create a memorable performance that will leave a gaping hole in its absence. While neither the actor nor the creative team of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ has commented on the reason for this exit, it is likely that the narrative twists and turns organically led to this conclusion for the character of Carney.

Alongside his work in ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Lane Garrison is perhaps most well known for his work in ‘Prison Break,’ where the actor plays David ‘Tweener’ Apolskis. Additionally, he features in shows such as ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,’ ‘The Messengers,’ and ‘Yellowstone,’ where he essays Pete, Ronnie, and Ray, respectively. Garrison also has a number of acclaimed films under his belt, with his most popular performances coming from ‘Shooter,’ ‘Camp X-Ray,’ and ‘The Iron Orchard,’ where he plays Donnie Fenn, Ransdell, and Jim McNeely. The latter role also earned him a nomination for best supporting actor in the Critics’ Choice TV Award, showcasing his acting prowess.

