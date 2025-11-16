Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: Is Callahan Friend or Foe?

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ pits Mike Mclusky against his biggest threat yet, with not just one person, but the entire Cartel wanting a piece. As the only person capable of running the checks and balances structure of this prison town, Mike feels the pressure every single day, as well as the pangs of leaving this life behind. In season four of this crime drama series, Mike is joined by new and old characters who have a similar desire. On the other hand, there are shady figures who want to enter the town by stealth, and Mike is forced into playing a guessing game about which one of these forces might come back to bite him. The previous episode ends with Moses sending two hitmen to wipe out the cartel hideout, but things don’t go according to plan. Elsewhere, Mike and Cindy appear to be on a date, and this presents a world of opportunities for both of these battered individuals. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mike, Moses, and the Crips Hatch a New Revenge Plot

Episode 4 of the show, titled ‘Sins of Omission,’ picks up right after the deadly clash between two flame-thrower-armed hitters and the Cartel. While the Cartel’s lead assassin manages to kill both of them and escape, too much blood is shed, and their entire hideout is gone. Early in the morning, Mike gets a call from Ian about this fiasco, and we learn that the mayor is not alone. Cindy wakes up not long after, and it is all but confirmed that the two are now dating. However, neither has time to discuss their potential love story, as Mike suits up and rushes to the scene, where the police already have an inkling about who orchestrated this failed hit: Fran Moses. Mike promises to take care of this himself, but even Ian can tell that there is a larger plot bubbling in the shadows. Elsewhere, Kyle’s wife, Trace, wakes up to a scare, as not only is her car door flung wide open, but so is one of the house’s windows, signaling a potential home intrusion.

The scene then returns to Mike, who meets Bunny and Moses at their hideout. While the duo expects criticism, Mike surprisingly joins in on their plan as a third counselor and suggests splitting the forces between the inside of the prison and the outside. Thanks to his sources, Bunny has a vague idea that Roberto Cruz is responsible for these acts, and both Mike and Moses suggest that he handle that end himself. Before long, a plan is set up for Raph to take out Roberto’s entire crew, instilling just enough pressure to nip the war in the bud. On his way outside, Mike gets a call from Trace about the strange things going on in her house, and Mike rushes to the scene without second thought. However, when nothing worth suspicion turns up, he reasons that it’s likely the failed attempt of a petty thief, and can be avoided with some additional police protection along the way.

Evelyn Has a Close Call With Death

At Anchor Bay, Kyle continues to endure the pain all on his own, with no medication or urgent care. Sleeping is hard in such physically draining circumstances, and his neighbouring inmate, Callahan, advises him to psychologically block out the concept of pain itself. Right outside the bars, Cindy is paired up with Deputy Warden Torres once again, this time to transport a wheelchair-bound inmate to the ad-seg. Although it is clear that Torres is romantically interested in her, Cindy hardly returns any interest and instead drops veiled hints about wanting to quit the job itself. Elsewhere, Mike rings Ian to arrange for additional security, but on the other end of the call, we see Ian standing atop a bridge, visibly nervous. He takes the call in a rush, agreeing to Mike’s demands, before returning to his genuine interest: the flow of cars below him. From a distance, we see Evelyn driving the route she always does, when, without warning, a brick slams through the car’s windshield, crashing it in the process.

Things are afoot in Anchor Bay, as Raef rallies together the best of the Crip gang to run a murder spree on the Colombians. Outside, in the recreational courtyard, Hobbs confronts Callahan, finally pointing out the oddity that is his staying in Ad Seg despite technically being required to stay in the infirmary. However, Hobbs understands that this is a safety measure to protect his own life and allows the course of events. Predictably, there are strings attached, and Hobbs expects him to tighten his relationship with Kyle. Elsewhere, Mike pays Evelyn a visit at the hospital, where she is badly bruised up and desperate for answers. Although Mike believes that this was a targeted attack and likely the first in many, he fails to convince Evelyn to drop her campaign against the police force. Realizing that it’s a hopeless exercise, he rewinds his attention to Sawyer, who, while inebriated, claims no involvement in the attempted murder.

Instead, Mike subtly directs his suspicions towards Ian, who is also being investigated by Evelyn. Although the officer aggressively dismisses these allegations, deep down, he knows that it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out. At Anchor Bay, pure chaos unfolds as Raph’s assassination plot doesn’t go quite as expected. Although the Crips manage to kill enough Colombians with their charge, Roberto wrestles Raph off just long enough to survive being stabbed to death. Still under critical care for his injuries, he is out of commission for the time being, which is precisely what Bunny wanted. Meanwhile, Callahan and Kyle bond further, in large part due to their latest exchange of presents: mirrors through which they can scout their immediate surroundings, as well as each other’s faces. Callahan describes Ad Seg as a double-edged sword, where physical safety is secondary to psychological mettle.

Mike and Bunny’s Paths Might Collide Once Again in Prison

At night, Mike and Bunny reunite for an old-school chat, this time without Moses. Bunny explains his renewed ambitions for the Crip gang, which involve letting Raph take the lead on the drug front and expanding the business to real estate. However, Mike doesn’t seem too pleased with the idea and wonders whether Moses has already brainwashed one of his closest friends. Angered by the insinuation, Bunny reminds Mike that he is the one who seeks to escape the system and not strengthen it, and as such, they are bound to disagree. While the dynamic between them is still healthy, it is indeed hanging by a thread. Later, Mike pays Evelyn another visit, only to discover that she is already back at work. Before long, it becomes clear that they are both trapped in the larger cog, one way or another. At a bar, Ian confesses to his teammates about intentionally targeting Evelyn’s passenger seat in an attempt to sway her away from the case.

In the dead of night, Mike arranges a secret meeting with Jackson, the correctional officer who works for Bunny, Hobbs, and is now the town’s leader. His inability to gather information infuriates Mike to no end, but Jackson soon redeems himself by spying on Torres, who is revealed to be involved in the prison’s drug business. Upon closer examination, we discover that the Colombians smuggle in resources via the fueling trucks, and the warden is complicit in the scheme. With this, Mike has all the ammunition he needs, but even more help arrives from the most unexpected of corners. Cindy calls, revealing that she has secretly copied down the names of the inmates living next to Kyle, and one familiar name forces Mike to go pale. With Callahan still fully capable of ruining Mike’s life, it cannot be ascertained just yet if he is on their side or not. The same holds true for Frank Moses, who is nearly done getting a full grip on Bunny’s psyche, whether or not he admits it.

