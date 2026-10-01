Medusa Season 3: Will it Happen?

Co-created by Said Chamie and Claudia Sánchez, ‘Medusa‘ peeks into the inner lives of the powerful Hidalgo family, who appear to be the collective target of a masked hitman in season 2. As Barbara navigates overarching corporate conspiracies and family power struggles, it becomes clear that the assassin is backed by one of her own. By the end of season 2, the hitman turns out to be none other than Fabian Cuevas, the lover of Jackie Hidalgo, who had been secretly planning to take power for herself. As her plans get thwarted by Danger and Barbara, Damian Hidalgo, too, gets what he deserves, as the court finds him guilty of sexually assaulting his former employees, and thus, peace is restored. As of writing, Netflix has not greenlit the show for a third season, and whether or not we will get a sequel depends on a variety of creative factors.

Medusa Season 2 Concludes All Major Storylines Satisfactorily

With season 2 of ‘Medusa’ wrapping up most of the plot points and giving Barbara her happy ending, the chances of the story getting renewed for a third installment are quite slim. To begin with, sources have indicated that Netflix greenlit the show for a second and final season in March 2025, and while the creators have not commented on whether the show will continue, it largely depends on whether there is enough fan engagement. While season 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger, setting up the next chapter of this grand family mystery, season 2 doesn’t seem to follow up on that pattern. The ending, then, serves as a perfect stopping point for the story, and though it’s always possible to create a sequel, the writing team will likely have to come up with something completely new.

The reason that season 2 of ‘Medusa’ is very likely to be its final season is that everyone from the core group of characters seems to have gone their own way. Cristian, the former lead of the company, decides to quit the business world for good, whereas Esteban cuts all ties with the Hidalgo family. Ursula, Viviana, and Aunt Jackie, too, are out of the picture, which only leaves Barbara and Danger to take the reins of a potential sequel. As such, it appears that this season was designed to end things conclusively, which makes the creative run of ‘Medusa’ similar to other Colombian series like ‘Fake Profile,’ and ‘The Marked Heart,’ both of which tap into a similar set of themes, and ultimately wrapped up with their respective second seasons.

Medusa Season 3 Can Potentially Follow Viviana’s Villain Arc

Though Barbara may have dealt with all of her major foes by the end of ‘Medusa’ season 2, there are still some small threads that remain unresolved. For instance, we don’t get an update on Viviana’s fate, as after getting fired from Medusa and losing her grip over Beneficence, she truly has nowhere to go. In such a scenario, she can easily become the next big antagonist of the story, especially since Barbara and Danger got her mother, Jackie, behind bars. While this keeps up the familial political theme alive, doing so also risks turning this into a repetitive narrative. Given that, the story might be better off with a new antagonist stepping into the mix, potentially from outside the family.

Another angle that the story can take is that of focusing on Danger’s perspective. While we only see his investigative work when it comes to cases surrounding the Hidalgo family, it is clear that the police side of the story is just as interesting as the corporate side. As such, a potential third season can lean more into Danger’s life as an officer-turned-private detective, especially with how the cases he takes on might have a direct impact on his family life with Barbara. At the same time, the story can also shine more of a light on Dionysus, Barbara’s recently discovered older brother, who may have made amends with her for now, but might turn into an enemy depending on the circumstances. With Damian Hidalgo still alive, Barbara cannot truly be at ease, which means there is always room for more story to tell.

Read More: Medusa Season 2 Ending Explained: Who is the Assassin?