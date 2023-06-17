Meisha and Nicola from 90 Day Fiancé: Everything we Know

Like the original show, ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ revolves around American citizens who have fallen in love with foreign nationals. However, it documents the relationship up until that time when the foreign partner can finally visit the United States on a K-1 Visa. Besides, most cross-border relationships struggle with differences in habits, customs, as well as lifestyles, and it is interesting to witness how each pair deals with their issues while working towards a better future.

Season 6 of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ introduced us to several interesting couples, including US native Meisha and her Israeli boyfriend, Nicola. However, Meisha and Nicola appeared to have completely opposite personalities, making viewers eager to discover more about them. Well, here’s everything we know about the two.

Meisha and Nicola: Where Are They From?

A native of Blaine, Minnesota, Meisha was 43 years old at the time of filming. Readers will be interested to know that prior to meeting Nicola, Meisha fell in love with a foreign exchange student and even moved to Sweden to marry him at 22 years of age. The couple enjoyed a delightful married life for quite a few years and even welcomed two wonderful daughters into this world. Yet, good times were not to last, and pretty soon, Meisha realized that her relationship was deteriorating. Hence, the two eventually chose to separate, and Meisha moved back to the United States. After returning to the United States, Meisha found work as an on-air journalist and enjoyed a lifestyle filled with late-night parties. However, about ten years before filming, she had a massive spiritual awakening, leading her to the bible and the Roman Catholic Church. Hence, she took to living as a devout Catholic and currently earns a living as the director of pastoral care for the Catholic Church.

On the other hand, Nicola belongs to the city of Nahariya in Israel, where he resides with his mother. Although Nicola, like Meisha, is a devout Catholic, he has been practicing the faith since childhood and is pretty well-versed in Theology. Furthermore, Nicola also turned his religion into a living as he currently owns and operates a catholic website which gets almost 500 thousand hits per month. On top of it, readers will be surprised to know that while Nicola is 46 years old, he is committed to remaining celibate until marriage.

Meisha and Nicola: How Did They Meet?

Even though Meisha had her spiritual awakening about ten years prior to filming, she was still working as an on-air journalist and was pretty lost when it came to religion. Around this time, Nicola found the US citizen’s profile on social media and messaged her about her posts regarding God and Jesus. The messages appeared to Meisha as guidance from God, and she agreed to let Nicola teach her all about the Catholic church. Gradually, the two connected over their faith, and the relationship turned romantic. Although Meisha claimed that Nicola was not the kind of man she would usually go for, his down-to-earth personality and knowledge about her religion made her fall in love. However, readers will be surprised to learn that the two only communicated over texts and video calls, as they are yet to meet face-to-face.

Meisha and Nicola: Future Prospects

Although Meisha and Nicola bonded over their dedication to the Catholic church, we believe they have quite a few obstacles to overcome before a happily ever after. For starters, Meisha and Nicola live extremely different lives, and it will be hard for them to adjust to each other’s lifestyles. While Meisha is pretty outgoing and loves to socialize and spend time with friends, Nicola mostly keeps to himself, his mother, and his faith. On top of it, while the US native had a pretty liberal upbringing, Nicola belongs to an extremely conservative Catholic family, and he even revealed his discomfort with Meisha’s previous sexual encounters. Yet, since the two always have their faith to fall back on, we believe they can make their relationship work if they continue supporting each other through all challenges.

