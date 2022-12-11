Mercedes Cephas My 600-lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

TLC’s original ‘My 600-lb Life‘ highlighted the unique and motivating weight reduction experiences of multiple individuals. The people who appear in the series are morbidly obese and often weigh more than 600 pounds. They go through a challenging process of making mental and physical lifestyle adjustments to get to their target weight. They seek medical care from renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, by receiving individualized diet and exercise plans. They may become hopeful for weight loss surgery if they lose enough weight, naturally.

Since its inception in 2012, the viewers have got to witness several journeys of successes and some failures in the reality show. And whatever may be the result, the weight loss program they adopt, has different impacts on different people. One such contestant who had to undergo a tough journey for weight reduction was Mercedes Cephas. She appeared in season 7, episode 18, and showed how deep trauma can impact one’s life irreversibly. As fans might be curious to know what happened to her after the show and where she is now, here’s everything that we found out!

Mercedes Cephas’ My 600-lb Life Journey

Mercedes Cephas weighed 773 pounds, with severe lymphedema, when she appeared in the show, in 2019. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mercedes was a 37-year-old mother of two who was completely dependent on others for her survival. Her harmful food habits had ultimately made her bedridden, and also on the verge of impacting negatively on her children. Right from her 11-year-old daughter, Kimoriah, her ex-boyfriend, to her sister as well as her personal care assistant, Brittney, several people help her throughout the day with her basic needs, like bathing and cooking.

During her episode introduction, she said, “I can’t believe what I’ve let my life become. I’ve gotten so big, that it’s hard to do just about anything. And every day, it gets worse. But I have two young kids that I’ve to take care of.” For her, food was still the only thing she looked forward to amidst all the pain. However, the trauma behind this addiction dates back to her childhood, which began when her father became abusive toward her mother. After some time, her mother couldn’t bare it, so she took her 7 children and left their home. With no one to look after their food needs, Mercedes began eating whatever she wanted and gained some weight.

But things got worse, when she was 11 years old, her father started sexually abusing her and her sisters (which she found later) for many years. She expressed her misery, saying, “The abuse made me feel robbed of my innocence, made me feel sad, made me feel dirty. And as a child, with something like that happening, you don’t know what to do with it…So I just went to food and started eating a lot.” Even though it stopped after 2-3 years, the trauma lived in her forever and she was 300 pounds by the age of 15. After dropping out of school at 16, Mercedes got her nursing assistant certificate at 19 and began working and living at a nursing home.

But Mercedes kept gaining weight, and had to work in the library, which required minimal work. Additionally, when she had both her children, later, she got infected with flesh-eating bacteria during her c-sections. These multiple incidents impacted Mercedes mentally even more, and thus she kept leaning on food for some form of comfort. However, once she realized that her condition was affecting her children as well, she decided to seek professional help from Dr. Now, and moved to Houston.

However, although she tried to adhere to the strict diet plan, Mercedes could not do so and gave a myriad of reasons for that. She made constant complaints, even though she knew that her condition was putting her key organs at risk. She also lied about following the diet properly and thus, could only lose 81 pounds, making her disqualified for the gastric bypass surgery. Thus, she left the program after bringing her weight down to 692 pounds.

Where is Mercedes Cephas Now?

Since Mercedes could not continue with the weight loss program under the supervision of Dr. Now, she returned to her home in Cincinnati. She is now a full-time stay-at-home mom to her two kids and often shares their pictures on her social media platforms. However, she does not share any details regarding her weight loss journey post the show or if she managed to lose any weight after that. But from the looks of it, it does seem like she lost some more weight later.

This can also be confirmed because in March 2019, just after the show, Mercedes opened a GoFundMe fundraiser listing it under the “Medical” category, with the goal of $10,000. It was started to raise funds for her gastric bypass surgery in Texas, which she probably wanted to undergo on her own. In the description, she wrote, “I’m taking these steps to better my life for me and my children any donations will be greatly appreciated I know it’s not going to be easy I have a long road ahead of me but this is my start to a healthy life and journey for me and my children.”

However, after raising only $175, the account was closed down in a few months. Thus, there has been no update regarding her plans for surgery and it seemingly remains the same with the amount of money generated. After that, everything about Mercedes’ life remains private as her latest update was a picture of herself dated July 2020. While all her friends and family called her “pretty” and “beautiful,” she also seems a little more confident in her body, which does indicate some weight loss on her part. Therefore, we would only like to wish her a steady journey towards a healthy and happy life with her two adorable children.

