Metal Lords Soundtrack: Where to Listen to All the Songs?

Written and co-produced by D.B. Weiss of the ‘Game of Thrones’ fame and directed by Peter Sollett, ‘Metal Lords,’ as the title might suggest, is a love letter to heavy metal music. The plot revolves around best friends Kevin (Jaeden Martell) and Hunter (Adrian Greensmith), members of a fledgling metal group Skullf***er (later renamed Skullflower). Hunter, the singer and lead guitarist is clearly the more enthusiastic between the two, but Kevin becomes really invested in their band when he discovers that he has a latent talent for drumming. The two boys encounter all the shenanigans that gifted but misunderstood teenage archetypes often go through in these types of films — from bullies to seemingly unsympathetic parents to exasperated teachers to the inevitable conflict between the protagonists.

However, their love for music perseveres. As they prepare for the annual Battle of the Bands competition, the duo seeks to recruit a bassist to complete the triad. And Emily (Isis Hainsworth), a Scottish-American cellist with anger issues, just might fit into their mold. ‘Metal Lords’ is as much a coming-of-age dramedy as it celebrates metal music. A number of well-known tracks are featured in the movie. Here is what you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where to Listen to the Songs in Metal Lords Soundtracks?

‘Metal Lords’ features tracks from legendary bands such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Avenged Sevenfold, and Mastodon. Skullflower performs an instrumental cover of ‘Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” Mollycoddle, Skullflower’s biggest competitor at the Battle of the Bands, also performs the covers of several popular tracks.

1. Metal Gods

“Metal Gods” is part of Judas Priest’s sixth studio album, ‘British Steel,’ which came out in 1980. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

2. Shape of You

“Shape of You” is a single by Ed Sheeran and was released along with “Castle on the Hill” in 2017. They are part of his third studio album, ‘÷’ (“Divide”). Mollycoddle performs a cover of the song. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

3. We Dem Boyz

A part of Wiz Khalifa’s fifth studio album ‘Blacc Hollywood,’ which was released in 2014, “We Dem Boyz” is a hip-hop track written by Cameron Thomaz, Noel Fisher, Chris Brown, and Kemion Johnel Cooks. Mollycoddle performs a cover of the track. You can find it here on Spotify and iTunes.

4. Believer

“Believer” is the lead single from Imagine Dragons’ third studio album, ‘Evolve,’ which came out in 2017. Mollycoddle performs a cover of the track. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

5. The Trooper

“The Trooper” appears in Iron Maiden’s fourth studio album, ‘Piece of Mind,’ released in 1983. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

6. Hail to the King

“Hail to the King” is part of the sixth studio album of the same name from Avenged Sevenfold. It was released in 2013. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

7. Painkiller

“Painkiller” is part of the twelfth studio album of the same name from Judas Priest. It was released in 1990. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

8. For Whom the Bell Tolls

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” first appears in Metallica’s second album, ‘Ride the Lightning,’ which was released in 1984. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

9. Blood and Thunder

“Blood and Thunder” is part of Mastodon’s second studio album, ‘Leviathan.’ It came out in 2004. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

10. Grinder

Like “Metal Gods,” “Grinder” is also part of ‘British Steel.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

11. Dee

“Dee” is included in ‘Blizzard of Oz,’ the debut studio album by Ozzy Osbourne. ‘Blizzard of Oz’ came out in 1980. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

12. Ace of Spades

“Ace of Spades” is part of the fifth studio album of the same name from Motörhead. It was released in 1980. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

13. One

“One” is a track belonging to Metallica’s fourth studio album, ‘…And Justice for All,’ which was released in 1988. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

14. Cowboys from Hell

“Cowboys from Hell” is part of the fifth studio album of the same name from Pantera. It was released in 1990. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

15. Master of Puppets

“Master of Puppets” appears in Metallica’s third studio album of the same name, which came out in 1986. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

16. Trust No One

“Trust No One’ is part of Swiss avant-garde metal band Zeal & Ardor’s first EP, ‘Wake of a Nation,’ released in 2020. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

17. Whiplash

“Whiplash” is a song from Metallica’s debut album, ‘Kill ‘Em All,’ which came out in 1983. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

18. Since I Don’t Have You

‘Since I Don’t Have You” was originally performed by the doo-wop group the Skyliners in 1958. Guns N’ Roses covered the song in their fifth studio album, “The Spaghetti Incident?”,’ which came out in 1993. It is the Guns N’ Roses version that appears in ‘Metal Lords.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

19. I’m Broken

“I’m Broken” is part of Pantera’s seventh album, ‘Far Beyond Drive,’ which was released in 1994. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

20. War Pigs

“War Pigs” is from Black Sabbath’s second studio album, ‘Paranoid,’ released in 1970. The song appears multiple times in the film, played by the members of Skullflower. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

The soundtrack of ‘metal Lords’ also includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Goldberg Variations ‘Aria’” (Spotify and iTunes) and Prelude in G Major (Spotify and iTunes), and Louis Armstrong’s original “St James Infirmary” (Spotify). Moreover, there are several original tracks from music producer Carl Restivo, including “Nameless,” “Mango Sky,” and “The Mongrel.” He also created a remix version of “Total Domination” by The Purple Chicken Panda Horses.

The track that Skullflower performs at the Battle of the Bands, “Machinery Of Torment,” is also an original track. It was written by D.B. Weiss, Carl Restivo, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

