Michael and Chloe From Married at First Sight: Everything We Know

Redefining the scope of marriage, Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown are hoped to tie the knot and seal their fates in holy matrimony minutes after meeting one another in ‘Married at First Sight.’ The seventeenth installment of the reality television show features the journey of Denver-based individuals as they seek to find the right person. With no prior information about each other, the two try to knock down the walls and get to know one another in a short period. Given the unique premise of the series, fans have been curious to find out more about the two reality stars. So, if you’re wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Everything We Know About Michael Shiakallis

Originally from California, Michael had earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations Management from Cal State Fullerton. After attending the business college, he earned experience by working as an Analyst, Program Manager and even a Technical Service Consultant. Michael worked with companies like AT&T, Boingo Wireless, and Sprint PCS in the past in different roles. Over the years, he has used his knowledge to implement technical projects. He has also channeled his analytical capacities to heighten the fiscal accounts of the organizations he’s been associated with in the past.

Later, he moved to Denver, Colorado, to get a change of pace and springboard his career in another direction. In February 2023, he joined Luman Technologies as Head of SMS Digital Experience. He has also been working as the Senior Lead Project Manager for CenturyLink. While his years of experience have culminated in an admirable career, Michael seeks more than just professional success in his life. At 38, he has readily enlisted the help of Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia to set a blossoming romance into motion.

Despite sharing a booming career and an ever-evolving professional trajectory, Michael has been suffering the pangs of singledom ever since he made a move to Denver. However, he hasn’t been deterred and knows that the woman of his dreams lies at par. He has since opened himself up to the possibility of love. The television personality is especially close to his friends and regularly ventures on different outings with them. Given his unique take on love and matters of the heart, it is curious whether Chris will find a partner on ‘Married at First Sight.’

Everything We Know About Chloe Brown

An avid traveler who is not afraid of going out of her comfort zone, Chloe has, time and again, made her mark in everything she’s ever done. Based in Denver, the television personality enlisted the help of experts to help her find the person of her dreams. Having earned her Bachelor’s in Political Science from The University of Florida, she went on to dabble in different projects. In the past, she has even held the position of Property Manager in New Zealand. She has extensive experience working in the non-profit sector.

Previously, Chloe worked at the Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte as the Leadership Giving Manager. She has also worked as the Campaign Development Manager for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. During her time with the organization, she helped the campaign grow from $1 million to $3 million. Besides accelerating the donation of the esteemed non-profit, she was once an AHA Senior Youth Market Director in Hawaii. Currently, she’s the Senior Director at the American Heart Association in Denver. Besides this, she is a huge fan of ‘Yellowstone,’ and likes to binge-watch the series time and again.

However, an exclusive released by the Lifetime network hints at a unique possibility in the series. While Michael seems ready to tie the knot, it seems that Chloe isn’t completely sold. As seen in the show’s exclusive clip, five brides enter the series, but only four walk down the aisle. This has led to speculations about a mystery match and Chloe’s exit from the show even before tying the knot. Her supposed absence from the series has given way to more rumors and predictions by fans. Nevertheless, we continue to hope that Chloe and Michael continue to accelerate in their individual paths.

