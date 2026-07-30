Did Jaafar Jackson Sing in Michael?

Jafaar Jackson steps into his first acting role as the lead in ‘Michael,’ where he plays the titular role of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The musical biopic centers around the early life of the global pop star. It chronicles his rise to stardom from his early days in the Jackson 5, a band consisting of his brothers assembled by his father, Joseph Jackson, and the ensuing struggle that came with Michael’s desire to go solo. Through it all, the narrative shines a light on the musician’s striking artistry, which becomes the foundation for his worldwide acclaim and adoration. From living room rehearsals to recording sessions and eventually sold-out stadium concerts, Jaafar Jackson embodies his legendary uncle and his musicality on the screen. Naturally, his performance is bound to ignite people’s curiosity regarding the actor’s actual musical talents and their implementation in the film.

Michael Mixes Jaafar Jackson Live Singing With Recordings of Michael Jackson

Jafaar Jackson was cast in the lead role for ‘Michael’ in 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the life of the young creative. At the time of casting, the project’s director, Antoine Fuqua, noted the uncanny resemblance between the emerging actor and his uncle, Michael Jackson, the subject of the musical biopic. The filmmaker shared how much the popstar’s nephew sounds, dances, and sings like the titular musician himself. Naturally, this became an asset in Jafaar’s final performance, emphasizing a notable sense of authenticity and realism in the actor’s on-screen portrayal of Michael Jackson. As such, when it came to the project’s musical moments, the actor’s talents proved to be a useful tool.

The musical masters its vocals through a blend of real-life live recording and sound editing. The film’s musical supervisor, John Warhurst, has plenty of experience in this genre of storytelling, having worked on titles like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ and more. Thus, he had a clear idea of how to approach the music in ‘Michael’ to make the performance feel authentic while honoring the actual music in the process. During filming, Jafaar performed his character’s musical moments himself. At times, when the narrative allowed the character to be in a recording studio, the actor’s real-life vocals were easily recorded alongside during the shooting itself. This helped in securing live recordings of the vocals while also capturing a realistic visual canvas for the character.

Afterward, during post-production, during big musical moments, the actor’s vocals and his performance were blended in with pre-existing recordings of Michael Jackson. Warhurst spoke about the process and its eccentricities that were unique to Jafaar’s performance in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He shared, “Jaafar (Jackson) is Michael (Jackson’s) nephew. Physically, his voice is very close in range and sound to Michael’s, which made my job much easier. In post-production, we had several conversations about whether we could just use Jaafar and Juliano (Valdi, who plays Young Michael) or if we needed Michael. They were so close, they nailed it. We ended up deciding it made more sense to stick with Michael. It kept it more consistent across scenes.” Notably, in scenes where the character is worshipping his songs or scatting along to the music, the vocals are entirely Jafaar’s with added tinkering.

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