12 Movies Like Michael on Netflix Right Now

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ is a biographical film that traces the rise of Michael Jackson (Jaafar Jackson) from his childhood as the standout performer of the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global music icon. As his father, Joseph Jackson (Colman Domingo), relentlessly pushes his children toward success, Michael grows up under immense pressure and endures a deeply strained relationship that leaves lasting emotional scars. Determined to forge his own path, he breaks away from the Jackson 5 and embarks on a solo career, chasing even greater artistic ambitions.

When his success reaches new heights, from “Thriller” to the ”Bad” World Tour, Michael struggles to prevent the unresolved wounds of his past from shaping his future while fighting to take control of his own life and legacy. Set between the 1960s and 80s, the narrative sheds light on the complexities of one of the greatest artists of all time. Featured in this list are movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Michael,’ that examine the lives of celebrities, the cost of fame, and the line between failure and success in demanding worlds.

12. Song Sung Blue (2025)

‘Song Sung Blue’ follows Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman) and Claire Sardina (Kate Hudson), a married couple brought together by their mutual love of music. During the late 1980s, they launch the Neil Diamond tribute act “Lightning and Thunder,” gradually building a reputation through their performances before landing an opportunity to open for Pearl Jam. Despite their growing success, constant highs and lows begin to strain both their marriage and careers.

Refusing to let their passion fade, Mike and Claire reunite on stage in search of the spark they once shared. While ‘Michael’ chronicles the extraordinary rise of a global superstar, ‘Song Sung Blue’ is a biographical musical drama film that focuses on a husband and wife duo pursuing music on a far smaller, more intimate stage. Both films capture the emotional highs, personal setbacks, and enduring passion that define an artist’s journey. Director Craig Brewer’s adaptation of Greg Kohs’ eponymous documentary is streaming here.

11. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Set during a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘ revolves around blues icon Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) as she refuses to compromise her artistic vision despite mounting pressure from her white manager. Meanwhile, ambitious trumpeter Levee Green (Chadwick Boseman) energizes his fellow musicians with his charisma and storytelling, even as tensions continue to rise inside the studio.

Ma reflects on her legacy and the significance of her music, and the band struggles through a chaotic session filled with creative and personal conflicts. Directed by George C. Wolfe, the film draws inspiration from Ma Rainey’s life and adapts August Wilson’s eponymous play. Similar to ‘Michael,’ the narrative examines an artist’s determination to preserve creative identity despite mounting pressures. The stories explore how ambition, legacy, and the struggle for artistic control shape the lives and careers of musicians. Enjoy it on Netflix.

10. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

Lin-Manuel Miranda steers ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ which is the story of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield), an aspiring theater composer struggling to turn years of work on a rock musical into the breakthrough he desperately needs. Living in NYC in 1990, he balances shifts at a diner with relentless rewrites as an important showcase rapidly approaches. At the same time, Jonathan finds himself pulled in different directions by his girlfriend, his longtime friend, and the AIDS epidemic.

While doubts about his future begin to grow, he must decide whether to keep chasing his creative ambitions or embrace a more secure path. Capturing the spirit of ‘Michael,’ the biographical musical drama film centers on an artist driven by an unwavering commitment to music despite mounting personal and professional pressures. The narratives examine the sacrifices, uncertainty, and perseverance that accompany the pursuit of greatness. Based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, the movie can be accessed here.

9. Blonde (2022)

‘Blonde’ chronicles the turbulent life of Norma Jeane (Ana de Armas) before and after her transformation into Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Scarred by an abusive childhood and the absence of a father figure, she enters the film industry hoping to build a better future, only to face exploitation and manipulation at every turn. Relationships with Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller fail to bring the stability she longs for, and the widening gap between Marilyn’s celebrated public image and her private anguish grows impossible to escape. Overwhelmed by insecurity and addiction, she watches her lifelong dream of motherhood slip further out of reach.

Penned and shaped by Andrew Dominik’s directorial vision, the psychological drama film is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ eponymous novel. Akin to ‘Michael,’ which charts the rise of a legendary entertainer while emphasizing the emotional cost of global fame, ‘Blonde’ does the same through Marilyn’s perspective. The movies explore the divide between a public persona and private struggles, revealing how it can shape an artist’s identity. It is available to stream on Netflix.

8. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)

‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell’ examines the life and musical journey of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls, through the eyes of those who knew him best. Drawing on rare footage captured by his close friend Damion Butler, AKA “D-Roc,” the documentary film pieces together an intimate portrait that extends beyond his public image.

Conversations with Wallace’s family and longtime friends further reveal the experiences, relationships, and personality that shaped one of hip-hop‘s most influential artists, offering a perspective rarely seen by the wider world. Both ‘Michael’ and ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell’ look beyond fame and glamour to uncover the individual behind the scenes. Rather than focusing solely on career milestones, the two narratives emphasize the formative experiences of two legendary musicians. Crafted by Emmett Malloy, it can be found here.

7. Maestro (2023)

Under Bradley Cooper’s direction, ‘Maestro‘ explores the career and personal life of celebrated composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper). Rising to prominence during the 1940s, Leonard builds an enduring legacy while pursuing increasingly ambitious musical works. His life changes after meeting actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), whose relationship with him leads to marriage and a family. Leonard’s professional achievements continue to grow, but his flaws and repeated infidelities place an increasing strain on their marriage.

Forced to confront the consequences of his choices, Leonard finds that success cannot shield him from the turmoil within his own home. While ‘Michael’ explores the relationships that shaped Michael Jackson’s personal and professional life, ‘Maestro’ places Leonard Bernstein’s marriage to Felicia Montealegre at the heart of its story. Both films intertwine musical brilliance with emotionally layered character dynamics. The biographical romantic drama film is available to watch on Netflix.

6. Miss Americana (2020)

Directed by Lana Wilson, ‘Miss Americana’ follows Taylor Swift through a defining chapter in her career. Blending interviews, concert footage, studio sessions, home videos, and other sources, the documentary film reflects on several years of her life while revealing layered experiences. As she begins work on her 2019 album ‘Lover,’ Taylor opens up about her struggles with body dysmorphia, her mother’s battle with cancer, online harassment, her sexual assault trial, and her political views.

Together, these moments capture her evolution as both an artist and an individual, and her growing confidence to be fearless. Common to both ‘Michael’ and ‘Miss Americana’ is the tension between global superstardom and private vulnerability. While each centers on a music icon, they also highlight the influence of family relationships, public scrutiny, and personal growth in determining success. Enjoy it here.

5. The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ revisits the extraordinary effort behind the recording of the charity anthem “We Are the World” in January 1985. Combining rare footage with interviews from Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Huey Lewis, and others, the documentary film reconstructs how dozens of music’s biggest stars came together for African famine relief. It traces the project’s origins, from the songwriting sessions between Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie to the historic night at Henson Studios, where an unprecedented gathering of artists set aside their differences to create one of pop music’s defining moments.

Rather than following a single artist like ‘Michael,’ the narrative highlights the creative chemistry between an ensemble of music legends. Both films, however, showcase Michael Jackson’s artistry and collaborative relationships, showing how his interactions with fellow musicians led to unforgettable moments in music history. Helmed by Bao Nguyen, it can be accessed on Netflix.

4. Wham! (2023)

Chris Smith steers ‘Wham!,’ which examines the meteoric rise of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. It follows the lifelong friends from the formation of their pop duo in 1982 to their farewell performance at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Narrated around rare archival material, TV appearances, concert recordings, and home videos, the duo recounts their own journey. Along the way, it revisits their string of global hits, including “Last Christmas,” a groundbreaking concert in China, and the success that transformed two teenagers into one of the defining pop figures of the 1980s.

Whereas ‘Michael’ explores the evolution of a singular global icon, ‘Wham!’ celebrates the friendship and creative partnership between George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. The films highlight the relationships that defined extraordinary musical careers while capturing the excitement, ambition, and cultural impact of pop superstardom. The British documentary film can be streamed here.

3. The Dirt (2019)

‘The Dirt’ traces the explosive rise of Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) from struggling musicians on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip to international rock stars as part of the Mötley Crüe band. While their popularity soars throughout the 1980s, the band’s success becomes inseparable from a lifestyle fueled by controversy, chaos, drugs, hedonism, and relentless ambition. Through the highs of global fame and the consequences of their reckless choices, it presents an unfiltered portrait of one of rock music’s most notorious bands and the price they pay for living without rules.

With Jeff Tremaine in the director’s chair, the biographical comedy-drama film is based on the book, ‘The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.’ Both ‘Michael’ and ‘The Dirt’ examine how extraordinary musical talent can coexist with controversy and deeply complicated personal lives. While one centers on a global pop icon and the other on an infamous rock band, each explores the cost of fame, the pressures of success, and the lasting legacy of remarkable artists. Watch it on Netflix.

2. Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ offers an intimate look at Lady Gaga during a pivotal year as she records, releases, and promotes her album ‘Joanne.’ Moving between recording studios, rehearsals, performances, and quieter moments at home, the documentary film captures her relationships with family, friends, collaborators, employees, and fans while revealing the realities behind her public image. It also follows Gaga’s ongoing battle with chronic pain, showing how it affects both her personal life and creative process as she undergoes treatment.

Through moments of vulnerability and triumph, the film presents a deeply personal portrait of the artist behind the global superstar. Beyond their celebration of musical achievement, both ‘Michael’ and ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ examine the relentless demands of global fame. The films contrast the spectacle of public performance with personal moments, showing how constant scrutiny, creative expectations, and personal resilience create legacies. The Chris Moukarbel directorial can be found here.

1. Beautiful Rebel (2024)

‘Beautiful Rebel‘ follows Gianna Nannini’s (Letizia Toni) journey from childhood to becoming a popular figure in the music industry of Italy. She dreams of a music career despite her father’s insistence that she pursue tennis instead. Refusing to give up, she overcomes family opposition and obstacles within the music industry to forge her own path. Spanning three decades, the Italian biographical film from director Cinzia TH Torrini highlights the determination and defining moments that transform Gianna into one of Italy’s most influential musical voices.

Inspired by the singer’s autobiography ‘Cazzi miei,’ the narrative is a character-driven and engaging tale. Although they unfold in different countries, ‘Michael’ and ‘Beautiful Rebel’ focus on artists whose unwavering determination drives them to defy expectations. The narratives explore the pursuit of creative independence, the influence of family dynamics, and the resilience required to transform extraordinary talent into fame and greatness. You may access it on Netflix.

Read More: Best Biopics on Netflix