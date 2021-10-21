Michaela Boehm From Sex, Love & Goop: Everything We Know

Founded by actor Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop is a cutting-edge lifestyle and wellness brand that aims to offer new-age advice and allow individuals to achieve full potential in every aspect of their lives. It does the same in areas like sexual intimacy and through its collaborations with Netflix, as evidenced in the reality show ‘Sex, Love & Goop.’ Within this production, a set of experts educate couples on ways to improve their connections via a deeper physical and emotional involvement — among these professionals is Michaela Boehm. Here’s everything we know about her!

Michaela Boehm’s Family and Background

Michaela Boehm was born and raised in Salzburg, Austria, to “amazing parents” who continue to have a highly positive and “alive relationship,” according to an interview she gave to The Times in 2019. Although we don’t have any information regarding her siblings, or if she even has any, we know that while Michaela’s father worked at Mercedes-Benz, her kind, stay-at-home mother was an “incredibly creative” woman. So, Michaela is a blend of the characters in her family, making her bright and ambitious. Interestingly, she wanted to utilize these qualities to be a witch when she was a youngster.

Michaela Boehm’s Age and Profession

As Michaela Boehm grew up, she became fascinated by medical practices and Ayurveda, especially after meeting an Indian Ayurvedic herbalist. However, since she couldn’t pursue that path in the way she wanted, she went on to earn a degree in psychology and further gained training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Hypnosis, and Neuro-linguistic Programming. Eventually, Michaela moved to America and quickly established a counseling practice. To learn about our mind, body, and soul in different situations, the 53-year-old has also trained in theatre, yoga, dance, and bodywork, amongst other things.

Gradually, Michaela built a reputation for herself and is now the counselor for various big-name clients, including multiple actors, musicians, writers, producers, athletes, and CEOs. As for her actual title, she is a Relationship, Intimacy, and Sexuality Expert with more than 40,000 client hours in just a couple of decades. From tantra to devotion to faith to empowerment, she incorporates every aspect into her work. Moreover, Michaela even serves as a consultant to entrepreneurs and family offices for matters relating to succession and second-generation wealth strategies.

As if all this wasn’t enough, in 2018, she released ‘The Wild Woman’s Way: Unlock Your Full Potential for Pleasure, Power, and Fulfillment,’ a self-help book that comprises the small changes you can make in life to be the best version of yourself. In simple words, Michaela is a teacher, counselor, and author, along with a renowned public speaker known for her simple yet effective lessons.

Michaela Boehm’s Husband

From what we can tell, Michaela Boehm has been married to her South African husband for nearly 19 years, with whom she resides on an organic farm in the hills behind Ojai, California. It’s just them and their myriad of rescue animals, including dogs, goats, horses, and pigs. She has never revealed his name or any details of their connection because “when you do what I do for a living, there’s a high risk to cannibalise one’s relationship…and that’s super, super-dangerous.” Plus, if they ever split, it would turn public and ruin her entire brand. Being career-oriented, Michaela seemingly doesn’t want children either.

Read More: Is Sex, Love & Goop Scripted?