Netflix’s Midsummer Night: Where is the Norwegian Show Filmed?

‘Midsummer Night’ or ‘Midtsommernatt’ is a Norwegian-language television series that narrates the story of a large family coming together on the longest day of the year. There is merrymaking and much catching up to do around their picturesque party destination. However, Carina and Johannes, who have been married for 30 years, are ready to reveal a secret to the group, one that will have unforeseen consequences for them all.

Co-written and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen, the Netflix drama explores how family members are capable of keeping deep-seated secrets hidden from each other for decades, living parallel lives, and facing the implications that come along with it. The show’s twisting narrative is complemented well by the natural beauty of its settings, which provide a rich visual experience alongside the gripping story.

Midsummer Night Filming Locations

Shooting for ‘Midsummer Night’ is largely carried out along the Bunnefjorden Fjord within the Greater Oslo Region of Norway. Principal photography began on June 21, 2023, and the first season was wrapped up in early September 2023. The director, Per-Olav Sørensen, worked on Henrik Ibsen’s classical play ‘Peer Gynt’ in the middle of the shooting schedule for ‘Midsummer Night.’ “Filming the Netflix series Midsummer Night mostly at Bunnefjorden, South of Oslo,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “June, July and August focused on directing, but also enjoying nature and life with wonderful colleagues, team an family. Lucky me.”

Greater Oslo Region, Norway

‘Midsummer Night’ is filmed around the city of Oslo and its surrounding municipalities, especially towards the south, where Bunnefjorden forms. The production team set up shop in central Oslo to lens scenes against the urban backdrop of the city. For the purpose of filming, the crew also ventures to the scenic waterfront in front of Oslo Opera House, situated at Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1.

Traveling south of Oslo, the team arrives at the rural village of Svartskog in Akershus County. The village is nestled amidst lush forests and offers a breathtaking view of the Bunnefjorden, which can be seen in several sequences of ‘Midsummer Night.’ With its quaint streets, traditional wooden houses, and close-knit community, Svartskog exudes a charming rural ambiance that befits a family retreat. The village is home to several historical landmarks, including old farmsteads, ancient burial mounds, and remnants of pre-Christian religious sites.

Further south of Svartskog, Bunnefjorden narrows at the village of Vinterbro, which can also be spotted in the background of the show. As the family in the show takes a boat trip, the sequences are shot along the length of Bunnefjorden. Also known as Bunne Fjord, the long, narrow, deep inlet of the sea between high cliffs is an arm of the Oslofjord, extending from the municipality of Nesodden in the south to the municipality of Ås in the north.

Bunnefjorden has played a significant role in the history and development of the Oslo region. The fjord has been utilized for transportation, trade, and fishing for centuries, and its shores are dotted with historical landmarks, old farmsteads, and cultural heritage sites. The surroundings of Oslo and Bunnefjorden can also be seen in the productions ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ ‘Lords of Chaos,’ ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ and ‘Troll.’

