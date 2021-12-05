Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes: Everything We Know

Mike Holmes is a renowned builder, contractor, and reality TV star, who has starred in multiple home-improvement TV shows. His success and dedication inspired two of his children, Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to follow in their father’s footsteps and make a name in the industry. With the trio now starring on CTV’s ‘Holmes Family Effect‘ amongst other shows, fans have shown quite a bit of curiosity around the Holmes children’s lives. Let’s dig in and learn everything there is about Mike Jr. and Sherry Holmes, shall we?

Mike Jr. and Sherry Holmes’ Age and Background

Mike Holmes and Alexandra Lorex’s middle child, Sherry Holmes, 34, came into this world on June 21, 1987, while their only son, Mike Jr., 32, was born on July 25, 1989. Growing up in Toronto in a tight-knit and loving family, the siblings developed a lovely familial bond with each other. Moreover, Mike Jr. and Sherry are also on wonderful terms with their half-brother as well as their elder sister, Amanda.

Although Mike and Alexandra’s marriage was quite happy initially, the couple faced trouble later. Today the Holmes family is quite well known in the television industry and is worth quite a bit of money. However, they ran into severe financial crises during the recession, and Mike even had to file for bankruptcy in the 1990s. The bankruptcy soured his marriage, and the two ultimately decided to split. Still, the divorce hasn’t affected Mike Jr. and Sherry’s relationship with their parents as they are close to both.

With Mike already running a construction business, both Mike Jr. and Sherry grew up surrounded by construction materials and tools. Still, surprisingly, none of the children wanted to get into the construction business. Sources claim that Mike Jr.’s first official job was to sell flowers in Uxbridge. However, with Mike landing a TV contract as a way out of his bankruptcy situation, the family had to get used to cameras, and Mike Jr. was just 14 at the time of his first appearance on set. Although he later mentioned that he was terrified by the cameras, he slowly fell in love with construction and began following in his father’s footsteps.

Much like her brother, Sherry, too, had never dreamt of getting into construction as her only experience in the field came from weekend projects Mike would take on with the family. However, while working in New Orleans to help people recover from the effects of Hurricane Katrina, Sherry realized how much of a difference she could make through construction. That is when she knew she wanted a career in the field and since then has been extra zealous about her work.

Mike Jr. and Sherry Holmes’ Profession

Mike Jr.’s first appearance at the age of 14 on the set of ‘Holmes on Homes’ led to an illustrious career as a contractor and reality TV star. He worked on the construction team for a couple of shows, namely ‘Holmes on Homes’ and ‘Holmes Inspection.’ He then began getting credited as himself and has a host of shows under his belt, including ‘Holmes: The Next Generation,’ ‘Holmes and Holmes,’ and ‘Holmes Family Effect.’ Furthermore, he also has several appearances on the ‘The Marilyn Denis Show,’ and at present has his series ‘Holmes Family Rescue’ in post-production. Additionally, Mike Jr. has also been credited as a part of the construction crew, and site supervisor on ‘Holmes Makes it Right: Retooled.’

On the flipside, Sherry Holmes initially worked as a production assistant on ‘Holmes on Homes,’ before falling in love with construction and becoming a part of the construction crew. Moreover, she has also lent her talent to the construction crew during filming of ‘Holmes Inspection,’ ‘Holmes Makes It Right,’ and ‘Holmes Makes It Right: Retooled.’ She then accompanied her brother and appeared on the same shows that included ‘Holmes: The Next Generation,’ ‘Holmes and Holmes,’ and ‘Holmes Family Effect.’ Additionally, fans will be delighted to know that Sherry will also make an appearance on ‘Holmes Family Rescue.’

Mike Holmes Jr.’s Wife

In August 2017, Mike Jr. exchanged marriage vows with Lisa Grant in a beautiful ceremony. Sources stated that the couple dated while they were teenagers before life took them apart. However, Mike Jr. was always smitten by Lisa and even mentioned that she made him “glow.” Lisa, who now goes by the name, Lisa Marie Holmes, is a registered herbalist and operates The Botanical Apothecary, a holistic clinic for alternative health services. Over time, the couple has built up a wonderful life, and it is lovely to witness the memories they share on social media.

Sherry Holmes’ Husband

Sherry, too, has a happy family and has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Blake Steed, in December 2018. The couple first met in 2009 on the sets of ‘Holmes Inspection,’ before getting engaged in 2017. Since tying the knot, Sherry has built up a loving home and is supported by her husband in all aspects of life. The two first became parents back in April 2019, when they gave birth to their elder daughter, Cali Kay Holmes Steed. Furthermore, they bore good news again in October 2021, when they welcomed their younger daughter, Oaklyn Summer Holmes Steed. With Sherry keeping her fans updated through social media, we would like to take this opportunity and wish her the very best for the years to come.

