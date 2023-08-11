Minx Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

The fourth episode of Starz’s comedy series ‘Minx’ season 2, titled ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sexiness,’ revolves around Doug Renetti’s efforts to launch a secret project to impress Constance Papadopoulos. Doug is not happy about his place in Bottom Dollar Publications and he tries his best to regain his authority in his company. Joyce Prigger starts to share intimacy with a rockstar named Graham as the former opens a new chapter of her life as a celebrity. Richie isn’t satisfied with the changes Joyce is forced to implement while creating Minx. The captivating episode ends with significant developments concerning Doug and Joyce’s lives. If you are intrigued about the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Minx Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sexiness’ begins with Joyce waking up with Graham after a night of intimacy. She runs to Bottom Dollar after having sex with him again. Doug and Bambi set up their “Secret Project X” for the big reveal of the same in the night. Richie proposes his dream project, photographs of several naked men in bathhouses, to Joyce for Minx. Joyce fears that the project would be more appealing to the magazine’s gay readers than the women readers, which would not be tolerated by Constance. Joyce somehow turns Richie down, offending the latter. Tina asks her to be direct with the photographer rather than insulting him several times indirectly.

Shelly rejoins Minx with her erotic writings. While she writes the same, Doug asks her to team up with Bambi to set up his secret project. After doing their work, Bambi asks Shelly about having sex, only for the latter to turn the “CFO” of the company down. Shelly doesn’t want to jeopardize her togetherness with Lenny by continuing to have sex with Bambi. Joyce meets Constance, who wants the former to dress better. The wealthy widow wants her protégé to flaunt her beauty and be confident about the same. Although Joyce hesitates for a while, she finally accepts Constance’s proposal and wears a dashing outfit for Doug’s big reveal.

Richie, who is not at all happy about the way Joyce treats him, embarks on a new project for Minx. Although he ultimately does his assignment well, he cannot accept being treated unfairly as he starts to believe that nobody values him enough. Richie also starts to think that having a dialogue with Joyce is becoming impossible.

Minx Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: What is Doug’s Secret Project?

Doug has been getting reduced to the “merch guy” of his own company ever since Constance, who clearly favors and adores Minx and Joyce, started to fund the publishing house. When the wealthy widow puts an end to the publication of several of his magazines, Doug realizes that he needs to show his funder that he is more than capable of surprising her with brilliant ideas. His secret project is one such idea. The project is a show, similar to cabaret, in which irresistible and extremely sexy men entertain the women audience. The performances of these men are integrated into a narrative that propagates sexual liberation.

Doug conceived the show with a plan to perform the same throughout the region using the name, “Minx.” He wants to take advantage of the fame and acceptance of Joyce’s magazine for the marketing of his show, expecting the reputation of the same to bring in more viewers, which ensures maximum revenue for the company. Doug’s trial show becomes an instant hit as even Constance and Joyce join the other women present at the show to get entertained by the men arranged by the former. However, the wealthy widow and her protégé make it clear to Doug that they don’t intend to move forward with his show.

Constance rejects the proposal because it isn’t “serious” enough to align with Minx. The magazine is well-received among the women of the region as an empowering and eye-opening creation. For her, Minx is the feminist manifesto of her time. She doesn’t want a group of muscular and sexy men to become the toys of the magazine’s readers in the name of the same. Joyce also aligns with Constance as she doesn’t want Minx’s name to be dragged into a strip show. She enjoys the entertainment but she wants Minx to be separated from the “meaninglessness” of the same. Both of them reject Doug’s vision as they find it not refined enough for their feminist readers.

Joyce and Constance’s rejection makes it clear to Doug that he has lost his voice to the duo in his own company. He feels demotivated and ignored, which makes him question his place in Bottom Dollar.

Why Don’t Joyce and Graham Get Together?

After sharing a night and morning of intimacy with Graham, Joyce ends up on cloud nine. She cherishes her time with a rockstar and celebrity, which increases her self-esteem and confidence. Joyce starts to believe that she has reached another stratum of society by going out with a renowned musician. When Constance dresses her up dashingly, she goes to see Graham, who is in the middle of a photoshoot. She talks to several girls present at the place, only to find out that Graham has been sleeping with them as well. It doesn’t take long for Joyce to realize that she is only one of the several individuals Graham shares his nights and mornings of intimacy with.

Joyce doesn’t get together with Graham because she doesn’t want to become one of those individuals who satisfy Graham. She realizes that she is much more than one of the many casual partners of a rockstar. Joyce doesn’t want to waste her time with someone who treats her as a random sexual partner. After rejecting Graham, she sets out to share her night with a “boy toy” she picked from Doug’s show. She understands that she can enjoy men and intimacy without compromising her self-respect and letting her partner use her.

